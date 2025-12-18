Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

1 hour ago

For the first time, Twitter users have found a way to create their own Wrapped for 2025, even though the platform hasn’t officially launched one. Instead of waiting, people are tagging Grok, the platform’s AI chatbot, to generate a fun, end-of-year recap of their activity.

If you’ve been seeing “Twitter Wrapped” posts all over your feed and wondering how to get one for yourself, here’s exactly how to do it.

Here’s the exact prompt to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025

Getting your Twitter Wrapped is surprisingly easy and only takes a few seconds. Just follow these simple steps:

Open the app Make sure you’re logged in Tap Post to create a new public tweet Type this exact prompt: “Generate my Twitter Wrapped for 2025 @grok” Post the tweet publicly

That’s it. If it works, Grok will reply directly to your post with a personalised summary of your year on Twitter.

What your Twitter Wrapped might include

Mi Twitter wrapped 2025 @grok por favor! — Juan Vallejos Croquevielle (@JuanVallejosC) December 12, 2025

Once Grok responds, you’ll usually get a light-hearted breakdown of your activity. While results vary, it often mentions your most common posting themes and the topics you tweeted about the most, whether that’s pop culture, sport, politics or everyday life. Many users also see references to viral moments or popular posts that gained attention, along with periods where their engagement was particularly high or when they were most active. To round it off, Grok typically adds a light-hearted take on your overall online personality, giving the recap a playful, end-of-year Wrapped feel rather than a strict data report.

However, it’s worth noting that Grok seems to focus more on recent activity, rather than the full year, so your results may not be perfectly accurate.

So, why doesn’t it work for everyone?

Your 2025 X Wrapped, ravihanda! Posted ~120 times (peaked in Dec with finance rants & travel woes). Top post: IIT-IIM salary reality check (649 likes). Key themes: FIRE journeys, egg defenses (Eggoz 3x), Bangalore gripes (4x Indigo mentions), AI optimism & scams. Gained ~500… — Grok (@grok) December 13, 2025

Although many users have had success, the feature is still unofficial. Twitter hasn’t launched an official recap feature like Spotify or YouTube, and Grok’s replies can be inconsistent.

For example, some users say the prompt works best when posted publicly, while asking Grok directly inside the chatbot often returns no response at all. So, if it doesn’t work the first time, don’t worry, that seems to be normal for now.

But who knows, Twitter Wrapped might just become an official thing next year.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.