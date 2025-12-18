Here’s which Christmas movie you should watch based on your Lancaster University college

Because we could all do with watching a Christmas film to get into the festive spirit

The festive season has arrived and who doesn’t love to watch a festive film to get into the spirit?

But if you’re struggling to pick one film out of the many Christmas films that exist, this guide could help.

Here’s some ideas for Christmas films to watch based on your Lancaster University college.

Fylde College – Die Hard

(Yes, I think this is a Christmas film.)

There’s nothing wrong with cosy, sweet Christmas films. But, truth be told, that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. If you’re a Fylde student wanting to watch something more exciting, Die Hard could be the film for you. Even if you do love wholesome festive films, this film could be a nice break from them.

All the action and tension and witty one-liners will excite you from the very start of the film to its dramatic end. All in all, this could be the burst of excitement you need to complete this festive season.

Lonsdale College – Love Actually

If you’re in Lonsdale and in need of a festive rom-com, why not start with one of the classics? Prepare to feel every emotion under the sun whilst watching this film: happiness at all the romance, sadness at all the heartbreaks, anger at Alan Rickman.

But most of all, this movie would be perfect if you need a reminder that not everything is bad in the world. Sometimes, a film like this is needed – especially at Christmas – to remind us that love actually is all around.

Just make sure you have tissues ready for THAT scene with Emma Thompson.

Pendle College – Elf

Everyone in Pendle, listen up – Elf could be just the film to cheer you up this Christmas.

Not every film you watch this festive season has to be wholesome (Die Hard is literally right there), but what’s wrong with having some sweet films on your watchlist this Christmas? This film has everything: silly jokes, a wholesome message about family, and even a bunch of singing.

With all the doom and gloom in the world, Elf could be the perfect film to cheer us all up.

Graduate College – The Muppets’ Christmas Carol

There’s nothing wrong with going back to a true classic. If you’re a Graduate student wanting a bit of nostalgia, The Muppets’ Christmas Carol could be the film for you.

With funny jokes, lovely songs and oh so many Muppets (not to mention the fabulous Michael Caine), this film will give you a burst of joy – which we all need after this first term.

This Christmas season, perhaps a rewatch will remind us all of the good times from childhood.

County College – Home Alone

Yet another burst of nostalgia. For all the County students, a rewatch of Home Alone could be the right amount of excitement and Christmas cheer needed this December.

It’ll be the right film to remind you of childhoods celebrating Christmas by watching this very film. And with all the chaos, wild traps and its lovely message about family, this film could be the one that will give you a little bit of joy this holiday season.

Furness College- The Holiday

Furness students – The Holiday could be the right one to watch this festive season. If you need a little boost this festive season, this rom-com could cheer you up.

The relatable moments, funny jokes and all that romance is bound to get you feeling happier. And if you’re struggling with heartbreak this Christmas, this film is the perfect one to watch to give you the hope that you’ll find love again.

Cartmel College – It’s A Wonderful Life

If you’re a Cartmel student, It’s A Wonderful Life could bring you a bit of Christmas cheer. It may have darker parts to it than some of the others mentioned, but that doesn’t make it any less of a classic.

This timeless classic has stood the test of time all these years later. The phenomenal acting and gorgeous wintery aesthetic is reason enough to watch it. But above all else, its beautiful message about kindness is bound to bring warmth to even the frostiest heart.

Bowland College- How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Bowland students, here’s a suggestion for you – if you’re wanting a childhood classic to rewatch this festive season, How The Grinch Stole Christmas would be a perfect fit.

Just make sure you’re watching the 2000s version, not the recent animated remake.

Its jokes will make you laugh, and its message about love at Christmas will make you cry. But above all else, this movie will give you a burst of nostalgia to get you through this December.

Grizedale College- Bridget Jones’s Diary

(Yes, I’d class this as a Christmas film.)

For those students over in Grizedale – Bridget Jones’s Diary could be the film for you. This iconic rom-com could be the perfect film to get you through this long festive season.

This film has everything: sweet romances, heartbreak, even a fight between Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.Above all else, this film will be extremely relatable with all of its awkward moments. If you’re just looking for something to relate to, this movie will be perfect!

