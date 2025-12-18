The Tab

Glasgow Uni student flats approved despite West End backlash

The decision was supported by students who struggled with housing shortages

Hannah Gross | News

Plans by the University of Glasgow to build a six-storey student accommodation block in the West End have been unanimously approved by city councillors, despite fierce opposition from local residents.

The controversial development, which drew 182 objections, will see a 291-bed student block built on the Lilybank car park behind Ashton Lane and Byres Road.

Councillors approved the scheme at a planning committee meeting this week, with Hillhead councillor and committee chair Ken Andrew describing the site as a “rather poor car park”.

Speaking to The Splash Glasgow, he said: “I am like my colleagues – we should grant this application.”

The decision has angered residents and businesses who warned the loss of 165 designated parking spaces would make the already congested West End even harder to access. Opponents argue the move will hit local traders hardest, particularly those around Byres Road and Ashton Lane who rely on passing custom.

Reaction online was swift, with some accusing the council of prioritising student housing over long-standing communities.

Flossie Phillips said: “The only place to park will be going away then. The West End is being wrecked. The small businesses are clinging on by the skin of their teeth but it’s becoming inaccessible for many.”

Paul Black added: “Hideous but never in doubt GCC would pass this since it is student accommodation.”

However, some students welcomed the decision, arguing that purpose-built accommodation could ease pressure on the private rental market.

Second-year maths student Eilidh McKay told The Glasgow Tab: “Finding a flat in the West End is a nightmare. Anything that means fewer students competing with families for housing has to be a good thing.”

Politics student Jamie Robertson added: ““It’s not ideal losing parking, but there’s a massive shortage of student accommodation. A lot of people end up commuting miles because there’s just nowhere affordable nearby.”

The Lilybank site has been owned by the University of Glasgow since the 1980s and has operated as a car park for decades.

Prior to the decision, a university spokesperson defended the plans, claiming the development would benefit both students and the wider community. They said: “The University plans to redevelop the existing car park on Lilybank Gardens into a student-centred hub which will enhance the local environment, improve student experience, and contribute to the vibrancy of the West End community.

“The proposals for modern, inclusive accommodation and accessible public spaces pay homage to the historic surrounding tenements and active lanes, and will restore key frontages to Lilybank Gardens and Great George Street.

“Significant investment will be made in the gardens at Lilybank to create an accessible green space for all. The trees affected by ash dieback will be removed and replaced with new healthy appropriate local biodiverse species.”

While construction timelines have yet to be confirmed, the decision marks another significant change to the West End – one that continues to divide residents and students alike.

