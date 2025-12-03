Niko Omilana sparks chaos as ‘notMcDunaLd’s’ pop-up opens opposite Glasgow McDonald’s

Traffic backed up as fans queued for free food that was decidedly not made by Ronald

Niko Omilana caused a mix of excitement, confusion, and “bro I’m just trying to get home” energy after launching a surprise pop-up drive-thru directly opposite a McDonald’s in Glasgow’s Southside.

The rogue restaurant — boldly titled “notMcDunaLd’s” in peak Niko fashion — appeared on Eglinton Street on the evening of Thursday 28th November, instantly drawing crowds. And by crowds, we mean the kind of queues that make Glaswegians say: “Aye mate, this better be worth it.”

Fans swarmed the area hoping to spot the YouTube and Celebrity Traitors star, grab free burgers and fries, and maybe witness whatever chaos was unfolding.

Within minutes, traffic around Eglinton Toll clogged so badly that one Redditor complained: “Took me more than an hour to get home because of this shite”. Another wrote: “Waiting in a queue for hours for some burgers, people really don’t value their time do they?”

Fueling the frenzy, Niko had teased the location earlier through a now-deleted Instagram story, nudging fans to swing by and try the makeshift menu themselves. While he kept the details under wraps, the spectacle is understood to be part of an upcoming YouTube video in which the creator attempts to lure customers away from the global fast-food giant — and serve them his own bootleg versions instead.

This is far from Omilana’s first fast-food shenanigan. The YouTuber previously debuted a spoof “not Burger King,” continuing his ongoing comedic beef with major chains — a rivalry no one asked for but everyone was watching.