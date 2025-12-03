The Tab

People are arguing over major Stranger Things season five ‘error’ that ‘makes no sense’

Everyone is divided

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The first part of Stranger Things season five has had great reviews, but there are some plot holes and errors that people just can’t get past. From Will’s age to Castle Byers, there are a few pesky mistakes that don’t make any sense in the full storyline, and here’s another one people are arguing over.

People have noticed that in the final episode of volume one, Will Byers taps into the hive mind and is able to see and feel what the Demagorgans were feeling. But if that’s the case, why didn’t he feel their pain? He snaps the Demogorgons’ limbs one by one, killing them to stop them from killing Mike, Lucas and Robin, but he didn’t appear to be in pain when he was breaking their necks.

“This didn’t make sense,” one person said on TikTok. “If Will Byers was able to I guess tap into the hive mind and use his powers, he could feel what the demogorgons were feeling right, so when he was breaking their necks why was he not in pain?

“I need y’all to answer that in the comment section because that ain’t adding up. Surely if he was snapping their necks… why didn’t Will feel that if he could feel their pain?”

The Stranger Things season five moment has got people arguing online. Some people think Will did actually feel the sensation of the Demogorgons getting their bones broken, and is actively hurting himself to save them. Others think he only feels the pain of specific injuries, like fire or getting hit by the car, not bullets or broken limbs.

Some people are saying this isn’t a plot hole at all, and there’s a very logical explanation. Will can’t feel the Demagorgons’ pain because he’s gained a huge amount of power and can control what he does and doesn’t feel as a result.

“Will only feels the demo’s pain when he’s overwhelmed by the connection, he had control over it in this scene so he was most likely fine,” someone else said.

Another argued: “I think he was but he was in his trance! He had tapped into Vecna to get the powers so he was able to feel it, however he was in a trance so I guess he didn’t feel it!”

Hopefully Will’s new powers will be explained more in the next instalment, which arrives on Netflix on 26th December.

Ellissa Bain
