Stranger Things creators cast their high-school teacher in season five for the cutest reason

5 hours ago

The final season of Stranger Things just got even more emotional, and it’s all thanks to one very special teacher from the Duffer brothers’ past.

We’ve been introduced to lots of new characters this season, including a brand-new Holly Wheeler, and younger versions of both Hopper and Joyce.

Following the drop of volume one, the first of three instalments closing out Netflix’s biggest show, co-creator Ross Duffer revealed that one of season five’s new faces was actually his and his twin brother Matt’s high-school drama teacher.

Posting on Instagram, Ross wrote: “Miss Harris is played by Hope Hynes Love. She was our high school drama teacher. High school was rough for me and my brother. But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves, and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams.”

He ended the post with a heartfelt shoutout: “Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please … let’s prioritise the arts in schools.”

People were moved, with one teacher replying: “As a teacher, watching those scenes I was like ‘Bless that woman for being there for her kids’. And now knowing this it’s even more special.”

In the show, Miss Harris teaches Holly Wheeler at Hawkins Elementary and quickly becomes a key character. When Vecna (aka Henry Creel) attacks the class, she desperately tries to protect the children, even ending up taken into a military base with them as everything falls apart around Hawkins.

Part two releases on the 26th December in the UK.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix, Facebook/@ Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools