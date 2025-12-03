The Tab

Stranger Things creators cast their high-school teacher in season five for the cutest reason

It’s so cute

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The final season of Stranger Things just got even more emotional, and it’s all thanks to one very special teacher from the Duffer brothers’ past.

We’ve been introduced to lots of new characters this season, including a brand-new Holly Wheeler, and younger versions of both Hopper and Joyce.

Following the drop of volume one, the first of three instalments closing out Netflix’s biggest show, co-creator Ross Duffer revealed that one of season five’s new faces was actually his and his twin brother Matt’s high-school drama teacher.

Posting on Instagram, Ross wrote: “Miss Harris is played by Hope Hynes Love. She was our high school drama teacher. High school was rough for me and my brother. But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves, and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams.”

He ended the post with a heartfelt shoutout: “Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please … let’s prioritise the arts in schools.”

People were moved, with one teacher replying: “As a teacher, watching those scenes I was like ‘Bless that woman for being there for her kids’. And now knowing this it’s even more special.”

In the show, Miss Harris teaches Holly Wheeler at Hawkins Elementary and quickly becomes a key character. When Vecna (aka Henry Creel) attacks the class, she desperately tries to protect the children, even ending up taken into a military base with them as everything falls apart around Hawkins.

Part two releases on the 26th December in the UK.

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Hebe Hancock

It looks a little… different

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in

