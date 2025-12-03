The Tab
Laura Woods

'I'm really embarrassed': Laura Woods reveals the cause of her viral collapse on live TV

Adam Collard has also responded

Kieran Galpin

Adam Collard’s fiancée, Laura Woods, has issued a statement after she went viral for collapsing during a football broadcast on Tuesday night.

The scary moment happened during ITV’s live broadcast of the Lionesses’ game against Ghana yesterday. While discussing the match with fellow pundits Anita Asante and Ian Wright at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, Laura seemingly fell forward as Ian was discussing the match.

Flexing those former footballer reflexes, Ian effortlessly caught his colleague as she slumped forward into his arms. The camera then switched to show the wider pitch, with sounds in the background suggesting she’d fallen on the floor as her colleagues scrambled to help.

“What a save by Ian. Well done,” one person wrote beneath one video, which had racked up 2.5 million views.

Another person said: “I just watched it and that was a bit frightening. I hope makes a full recovery soon.”

Despite the collapse, Laura Woods’ soon-to-be husband, Love Island’s Adam Collard, said she was receiving medical attention as he thanked people for their supportive messages.

“Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages,” he wrote on Twitter.

Laura Woods cleared up confusion after her collapse

Laura Woods

Credit: Instagram

A few hours after the fall, Laura Woods posted a statement to her Instagram story. Thankfully, she seemed okay despite feeling “really embarrassed.”

“Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m Ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and rehydration,” she wrote.

Harriet Massey/Every Second Media/Shutterstock

Credit: Harriet Massey/Every Second Media/Shutterstock

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight.”

She also thanked “Wrighty and Neets for catching me” whilst apologising once again.

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Hebe Hancock

It looks a little… different

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in

Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing outside Lidl in popular Cardiff student area

Gabe Ward

A 21-year-old man was stabbed outside the supermarket in Cathays

