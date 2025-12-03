‘I’m really embarrassed’: Laura Woods reveals the cause of her viral collapse on live TV

5 hours ago

Adam Collard’s fiancée, Laura Woods, has issued a statement after she went viral for collapsing during a football broadcast on Tuesday night.

The scary moment happened during ITV’s live broadcast of the Lionesses’ game against Ghana yesterday. While discussing the match with fellow pundits Anita Asante and Ian Wright at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, Laura seemingly fell forward as Ian was discussing the match.

FairPlay to Ian Wright for being alert here🙏 Hope Laura Woods is okay🤞 pic.twitter.com/G5rQtC8OD8 — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) December 2, 2025

Flexing those former footballer reflexes, Ian effortlessly caught his colleague as she slumped forward into his arms. The camera then switched to show the wider pitch, with sounds in the background suggesting she’d fallen on the floor as her colleagues scrambled to help.

“What a save by Ian. Well done,” one person wrote beneath one video, which had racked up 2.5 million views.

Another person said: “I just watched it and that was a bit frightening. I hope makes a full recovery soon.”

Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages 🤍 — Adam Collard (@theadamcollard) December 2, 2025

Despite the collapse, Laura Woods’ soon-to-be husband, Love Island’s Adam Collard, said she was receiving medical attention as he thanked people for their supportive messages.

“Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages,” he wrote on Twitter.

Laura Woods cleared up confusion after her collapse

A few hours after the fall, Laura Woods posted a statement to her Instagram story. Thankfully, she seemed okay despite feeling “really embarrassed.”

“Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m Ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and rehydration,” she wrote.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight.”

She also thanked “Wrighty and Neets for catching me” whilst apologising once again.

