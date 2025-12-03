Netflix drops savage clap back to Diddy after his tantrum over 50 Cent’s ‘illegal’ new doc

4 hours ago

Diddy is not happy about Netflix’s new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, calling it “illegal” and claiming it’s helmed by “a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta”, 50 Cent.

Throughout Diddy’s eight-week trial, 50 Cent consistently slammed the disgraced rapper. His constant commentary on the trial was a staple during those long weeks, but he really took being a hater to the next level when he signed on as an executive producer for Netflix’s new doc about Diddy’s alleged crimes.

“This documentary series unpacks the shocking allegations behind Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his Bad Boy empire, spanning decades of his life and career,” the synopsis for the four-part Netflix documentary reads.

Diddy is threatening legal action over Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Diddy, who is currently a few months into his four-year prison sentence, hit out at Sean Combs: The Reckoning through his lawyers. He said that it was “fundamentally unfair, and illegal” to use private recordings.

His spokesperson said: “Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalise every minute of Mr Combs’s life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalise on a never-ending media frenzy.

“If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr Combs’s legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context – including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party.

“Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of Clarence Avant. For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront. At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected.”

The statement further claimed that Diddy had been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way,” but Netflix is using those videos out of context.

Me sitting here watching all this never been released footage in the Diddy doc The Reckoning… The fact that people have BEEN sitting on this, and we’re just now finding out thanks to 50 & his team is WILD! And Netflix a real one, they said fuck a C&D 😂💀👏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/O6aDQ1r5Ko — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) December 2, 2025

Netflix hit back at his claims

Netflix wasted no time in hitting out at Diddy’s claims about the documentary, claiming all footage that was used was “legally obtained.”

The streaming giant told Variety: “The claims being made about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ are false. The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson [50 Cent] is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”

That new diddy documentary on Netflix was really well done. I thought 50 would be trolling but it has a lot of hip hop history, good story telling and shows how evil puff was. 10/10 — TZ (@UpfrontTZ) December 2, 2025

The statement echoed what the director, Alexandria Stapleton, said about the documentary. She too claimed that all footage was used with “necessary rights.”

“We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential,” she said. “One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back.”

Featured image credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and Netflix