This major Stranger Things continuity error is making the show’s coolest aspect an absolute joke

It was so cool that Stranger Things introduced Will’s ability to see through the eyes of the demogorgons, but it has unwittingly created a plot hole that is really starting to grate.

We’ve watched Will Byers go from a snivelling little boy to a snivelling teenager throughout five seasons of Netflix’s Stranger Things. A cool side of his character has been watching his powers develop, from experiencing a Spidey sense-like tingling to unleashing his full sorcerer abilities in the most recent episode. Another aspect is seeing through the eyes of Vecna and the demogorgons, seeing them charge headfirst into buildings to break out of the Upside Down.

I'm wondering how the Demogorgon can even see without eyes #StrangersThings5 pic.twitter.com/0iRSB4hyID — ƎWH⅄0ꓤ3Z (@zeroyhme) November 29, 2025

Unfortunately, this is where the issue comes in. Unlike their master, demogorgons are canonically blind. They physically don’t have eyes, relying on their other supernaturally heightened senses to get around – so how the hell is Stranger Things’ resident twink seeing through things that literally aren’t there? Your guess is as good as mine.

There’s another Stranger Things plot hole with the demogorgons

As it turns out, Will’s ability to randomly generate eyes for the monsters is not the only issue with the demogorgons. Though not as damning as the eyes plot hole, because this one can be explained away, the demogorgons seemingly have a constantly changing durability.

taking 7 business days to say ‘stay….. away….. from….. my….. daughter…..’ while it stands there, priceless https://t.co/zsGmeCkFTz — ⚰️🧪 (@COFFINSLIME) November 28, 2025

Last season, we saw a dozen Russian soldiers pummel a monster with bullets from automatic rifles. The same was seen in season five, as dozens of American soldiers fired relentlessly at the Demos, who didn’t seem to mind that much. So, tell me why my queen Karen Wheeler was able to draw blood with a broken wine bottle.

“Bring me back to the days when demogorgons were actually a threat,” one person responded on Twitter.

Another said: “It’s always so polite of murder monsters in film/TV to stop their rampage and just stand there when they encounter a main character.”

