Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Reclaim the Night march this year

‘Join us as we reclaim our streets, our nights and our rights’

6 hours ago

Get your banners ready and your walking boots on, because the annual Reclaim the Night march is returning to the streets of Liverpool on Thursday.

The city’s universities have joined together for the second year running after reinstating the march last year. This year’s event is on December 4th, kicking off from the Bombed Out Church at 6pm.

Since 2012, demonstrations raising awareness for gender-based violence and harassment have been hosted across Merseyside, and this year will be no different.

Backed by the Liverpool Guild of Students, Liverpool John Moores’ Student Union, and Liverpool Hope University’s Student Union, preparations for the 2025 Reclaim the Night march are now in full swing – including banner making workshops and bystander intervention training on the 2nd of December.

Protesting for a cause that resonates with many female-identifying people across the country, this demonstration will stand up against the fear many have of walking the streets at night.

Take on the dark in confidence and stride alongside the city “as we reclaim our streets, our nights and our rights”.

The Reclaim the Night marches date back to the 1970s as part of the Women’s Liberation Movement, in the wake of the Yorkshire Ripper murders where police instructed women to steer clear of public spaces at night. This inspired women to take to the streets carrying signs emblazoned, “No Curfew on Women – Curfew on Men”.

This yearly protest continues into 2025 as gender based violence remains a pervasive reality: 71 per cent of women of all ages have experienced sexual harassment in a public space and 1 in 5 women will experience sexual violence in their lifetime.

The outrage has echoed across the country and internationally, with multiple universities and student bodies organising events and demonstrations in support of the cause.

Reclaim the Night is inclusive of all female-identifying and gender marginalised persons – both students and locals – and believes in intersectional feminism, recognising the unique problem that women fitting into multiple minority groups are faced with.

This night is an important moment to come together and fight for the security and bodily autonomy all women are entitled to.

With Liverpool’s universities all joining forces to bring this event to the city, here’s your chance to show up and support! Here’s what you’ll need to know if you’re taking a stand, and what to expect from the march itself:

What are the aims?

This year’s march will call for extended night bus routes for student areas such as Kensington, more affordable and safe transport in Liverpool’s Night-Time economy and working together for safer student nights out.

When is it?

The evening starts at 5:30pm on Thursday the 4th of December at the Bombed Out Church, where there will be speakers kicking off the event. The march will begin at 6pm. The demonstration will finish at Derby Square where there will be a chance for people to get on the mic and have their voices heard.

What do I need?

Nothing, just show up and support! Signs and banners are always great though, of course. Don’t forget to wrap up warm too.

Is it accessible?

The route is step free and ear plugs are provided for those sensitive to noise (it is likely to get very loud). If you have any accessibility requirements, email [email protected] before the event, and the team will be there to assist you. On the night, there will be stewards wearing high visibility vests who you can approach if you need support.

What should I expect from the march?

The march itself will follow a route through the city centre, concluding at Derby Square. There will be individuals with banners, signs and posters, and we’re expecting a large turnout. Some speakers will be joining too, and there will be an opportunity for people to share their voices and experiences at the end of the march. The event will be photographed and filmed for promotion purposes.

You can check the Liverpool Guild and JMSU websites for more details, where you can also claim a free ticket for the event.

Featured image via Instagram @liverpoolguild