Gloves up again! Meet the students boxing in Fight Night Liverpool this Thursday

It’s renowned across the city as one of Liverpool’s best student events of the year, and it’s back and better than ever. Fight Night Liverpool returns to The Olympia on November 27th, and you’re all in for a treat, believe me.

For over 7 weeks, students from the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University and Edge Hill have been pulling their weight in training sessions at Tuebrook Amateur Boxing Club to prepare for their big night in the ring.

It’s not been easy work for the boxers, but they’re geared up and ready to strut their stuff under the spotlights in The Olympia on Thursday night.

Fight Night Liverpool’s 2025 event was dedicated to Ethan Trickett, a third year dentistry student at the University of Liverpool, who died whilst on holiday in Spain last year. He competed in Fight Night in 2024.

Last year’s event supported Ethan’s family and the JackTheLad foundation, a charity set up to campaign for safer holidays abroad for young people, which also emotionally and financially supports bereaved families.

Fight Night Liverpool has become an important event amongst students in the city, and with this year’s competition almost underway, it’s time to meet the student boxers getting their gloves on for 2026.

Jayden ‘The Pitbull’ Boardman

First up on the Fight Night roster is Jayden Boardman, a student at Edge Hill University and a ferocious figure in the boxing ring. The fighter plays for the Edge Hill men’s football team up in Ormskirk, so keep an eye out for some solid footwork on that canvas. Jayden has been a quiet guy throughout training, keeping himself to himself, but you know what they say – the quiet ones are always the deadliest. He’s up to face Miles the Surgeon in the ring on Thursday night.

Joe ‘Killer’ Cairns

Joe Cairns is a history student at the University of Liverpool, so it’s safe to say he’ll be taking a leaf out of the boxing history books for Fight Night this year. He’s a big socialite and another footballer for the UoL history squad, so there might be a bit of competition between the ballers on the night. If the clue’s in the name for Joe, his partner Paddy ‘Wack’ Cavanagh needs to keep his wits about him in the ring!

Neha ‘The Slayer’

Next in the ring and representing the University of Liverpool’s engineering netball team is Neha Fleet. Don’t take her nickname lightly – she may be slaying on the night in her boxing get-up, but she’ll pack a heavy punch. Neha has been a big personality amongst this year’s competitors and has come on leaps and bounds in training, so her opposition Millie ‘Mayhem’ Leadbetter may be under rapid fire during their match up.

James ‘The Jet’ Johnston

If being a part of the Crown Place football club doesn’t get alarm bells ringing, then I don’t know what will. James Johnston is fired up to take on Sam ‘The Whippet’ Hyland this year, and it looks like the crowd will be on his side, as he’s been a huge fan favourite during training sessions. The University of Liverpool student may seem like a chatty guy, but don’t let that deceive you!

Tiny Terror

Tiarna McKeown, or Tiny Terror, is stepping into the ring as another representative of UoL engineering netball. The Belfast babe has been a fiery force in every training session, so much so she’s taking on a member of the actual Tuebrook Boxing Club for her Fight Night debut. Tiarna has been dubbed as having huge fighting potential, so keep your eyes peeled for any tricks she might have up her sleeve.

Lights Out Liv

University of Liverpool student Olivia Ponting is Fight Night’s scouse power this year. She’s dedicated, passionate, and hasn’t missed a single training session over the past 7 weeks. Scary stuff, right? If anyone’s prepared to knock someone out, it’s our Liv. She’s got friends and family coming to support from across the city, so ‘F U Up’ Fendley risks being outnumbered for their clash in the ring. Definitely one to watch!

Edie ‘Belladonna’ Bellamy

Another student competing for the title of most dedicated boxer is Edie Bellamy, a UoL student who is yet to miss a training session in preparation for the big night. The belladonna has given it all in the gym from day one, and this is bound to be on display as she takes on Eve ‘The Bullet’ Bainbridge under the lights of The Olympia. Another fierce partnering to keep your eye on.

Noah The Mower

Now, don’t let Noah’s nickname confuse you. He’s no gardener, he’s a University of Liverpool engineering footballer with plenty of bite in his bark, and ready to mow down his opponent, Dynamite Dan Ogden. The inside scoop on Noah Samrodia is that he’ll defo be getting a KFC after his fight, no matter the outcome, and his fellow fighters love him for it. Go the Wirral!

Kornel The Engine

Sticking to the machinery theme is Kornel Milewski, an engineering rugby player at the University of Liverpool. Kornel has a fierce look about him and has flourished during each training session, so Big Cousin Eddy might be in for a wild ride during their tussle in the ring.

Jack ‘The Hammer’ Havard

Jack Havard may be a University of Liverpool footballer, but his efforts in the ring during training sessions have shown he’s not all about volleys and goals. He’s been a dedicated fighter since the beginning of his journey, and that passion might be deadly for his opponent, Mayowa The Prowler. You know you’ve got a hidden talent when you get partnered up with someone from the UoL Boxing Club!

Miles ‘The Surgeon’ Jude

Next into the ring is another UoL student. Don’t let Miles’ cheeky smile deceive you though, he’s been a consistent member of the training team and if his nickname is anything to go by, he’s about to tear someone up on that canvas. The Surgeon is partnered with Jayden ‘The Pitbull’ Boardman, so you’re in for a treat there.

Mayowa The Prowler

If there’s anyone on the Fight Night squad this year you need to beware, it’s Mayowa The Prowler. The University of Liverpool student already has minutes in the ring under his belt as a member of the UoL Boxing Club – it was a struggle to match him up for a fight because he’s literally just that good. His partner on the night is Jack ‘The Hammer’ Havard, which will make for an exhilarating fight.

Dynamite Dan Ogden

Coming all the way from Edge Hill is Dan Ogden, another silent sleeper who has shown some secret potential during the training sessions. It’s looking like Dan’s got some tricks up his sleeve for this year’s event, so his opponent Noah The Mower should be in for a treat.

Jamie Galberto

Next incoming is Jamie Galbraith, a strong part of the Liverpool John Moores men’s hockey team and an even stronger puncher out in the ring. Jamie is up against one of Fight Night Liverpool’s own event managers, Stefan, who is also on the hockey team! An interesting fight is on the cards for these two – hopefully no rivalries will rise on the night.

Big Cousin Eddy

Ed Spiteri is stepping into the ring on Thursday with no boxing experience under his belt. Kudos to him. The UoL student joined training a bit later than the others, but his skills have been on display in the gym, and he’s certainly one with potential. His opponent on the night will be Kornel The Engine.

Paddy ‘Wack’ Cavanagh

Paddy Cavanagh won’t be giving a dog a bone during this year’s fight, but he’ll certainly be packing a punch or two. The UoL student has been committed to every single training session and has been highlighted for his impressive progress – so his partner Joe ‘Killer’ Cairns might be in for a rocky ride on Thursday night.

Millie ‘Mayhem’ Leadbetter

Next to jump in the ring is Fight Night’s resident trampoliner, Millie Leadbetter. The fierce LJMU fighter will be light on her feet as she comes up against Neha The Slayer on Thursday, and she’s shown some incredible progress from the beginning of her training sessions. Definitely one to look forward to!

‘F U Up’ Fendley

Evie Fendley is representing LJMU in her fight against Lights Out Liv. She may have joined Fight Night a little later than the others, but she’s been showcasing her skills in the gym and has been a proper laugh during training. Don’t let that fool you though – she’s got a bit of bite to her.

Sam ‘The Whippet’ Hyland

Sam is a University of Liverpool student on the men’s tennis team, so expect some crafty handwork from this fast-moving fighter. He’s been a regular at training since day dot and has shown mounds of progress in the gym. He’s partnered with James ‘The Jet’ Johnson for his debut fight.

Eve ‘The Bullet’ Bainbridge

We’ve got another scouser on this year’s lineup, Eve Bainbridge. She’s a UoL cricket player who’ll be batting her way around Edie ‘Belladonna’ Bellamy on Thursday night. She may have joined training on the later side but her feisty side has shone through, and this will be a matchup to keep your eyes on.

Just Stefan

The final addition to Fight Night Liverpool is the team’s own events manager, Stefan Suter. In a whirlwind change of events, quite literally, Stefan jumped in last minute to partner up with his own LJMU hockey buddy, Jamie Galberto. He only started his boxing training a week ago – what’s the worst that could go wrong, eh? Stefan may have starred in Fight Night 2025, but he’s only been to the gym twice in preparation for his fight this year. It’ll be an entertaining face off, that’s for sure.

Now we’ve got those matchups laid out on the table, it’s time to place your bets amongst your friends and get organised for the big night, because it’s coming around quick and tickets will be snapped up quicker than a punch from The Hammer.

Fight Night Liverpool will see you on November 27th at The Olympia for a night packed with ferocious energy, and you really don’t want to miss out.

Featured images via Fight Night Liverpool.