Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Once the run-up to Christmas begins, there’s no better way to fight the cold Scottish weather than by snuggling up with your flatmates to watch a Christmas film. I’d recommend this to anyone, whether it’s to unwind, find a distraction and or learn some invaluable life lessons about the meaning of Christmas (not). Instead of squabbling over which movie you’re going to watch, here’s a highly scientific suggestion based on what subject you’re studying. Remember to turn on the heating, grab a Baileys hot chocolate and – above all else – don’t get offended x

Business – The Nativity

Kicking off with an absolute classic, The Nativity is a nostalgic representation of the chaos that ensues in British primary schools. Plus, it leaves us with the lingering question of who takes their work more seriously… business students or the kids at St. Bernadette’s?

Economics – A Christmas Carol

Listen up economists, it’s time to heed a warning from Scrooge: spending all your time counting money might make you financially well-off, but such wealth becomes worthless if it comes at the expense of basic human decency.

Engineering – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Like the Grinch you’re probably sulking around, due to the bleak onslaught of final exams; this film will help you put things into perspective. The Grinch has been marginalised and discriminated against his entire life simply because he is green – if even he can find his Christmas spirit, then chances are so can you.

English Literature – The Holiday

Let’s be honest, The Holiday is every English Lit student’s dream: a movie trailer editor enjoying a life of extravagance or a journalist living in a charming English cottage – both seemingly able to leave work at the drop of a hat to go on holiday across the world. Plus there’s the added perk of a Christmas love interest. I don’t know about you, but sign me up.

Geography – Alvin and the Chipmunks

I don’t care what anyone says, I refuse to stop watching Alvin and the Chipmunks. This is one that you geographers should appreciate, as the entire plot begins due to an act of deforestation – now how is that for food for thought?

History – Love Hard

For the history students who want to be as heinous as some of the leaders they learn about in lectures, this is the perfect festive rom-com to watch with your situationship. That is, just before you break it off a week later by ghosting them on Christmas Eve – stay toxic people x

History of Art – Krampus

A slightly more niche pick for a slightly more niche degree. On one level, you can recognise the ancient European folklore which has sculpted this film, acknowledging all of its historical influences. On another, it’s a great Christmas horror film – plain and simple.

Languages and Linguistics – Love Actually

Love Actually is full of interweaving narratives ranging from the comical to the devastating. To any form of linguist, this is right up your street, with one story following Colin Firth as he learns Portuguese to propose to a woman he’s lowkey never spoken to – so 10/10 for a delusional Christmas romance plotline.

Law – Bad Santa

For future enforcers of the law, even you guys need to let your hair down every once in a while. Watch Bad Santa and indulge your more rebellious inclinations. A little bit of rule-breaking never hurt anyone, right?

Maths – The Muppet Christmas Carol

Stop being so serious and go watch The Muppets, it’s as easy as that x

Medicine and Veterinary Medicine – Elf

Go refind that child-like wonder your vocational degrees are slowly sucking out of you. It’s time to take a page out of Buddy’s book: make Christmas decorations, go ice-skating and frolic in the snow – though you can probably give the spaghetti and maple syrup combo a miss.

Philosophy – It’s a Wonderful Life

The ideal Christmas film to really lean into those feelings of existential dread this holiday season. Especially to all those performative males out there, as well as impressing women, this is exactly what you’re looking for x

Politics – Die Hard

Die Hard is an action film involving negotiation, conflict and corruption – what some politicians are up to every day. That being said, whoever wrote the recent seasons of the UK it seems, is more of a comedy genius.

Psychology – Home Alone

For lots of us this is a fun, family go-to, that is. Psychologists, I’m sure you’ll agree, that is, if you don’t spend too long considering the permanent trauma adult Kevin’s probably unpacking in therapy right now.

Science – Last Christmas

Inspired by the renowned Christmas classic from Wham!, this film is only on the list to ragebait the scientists out there. I’ll warn you, if you’re actually going to watch it, then be ready for an hour and forty-three minutes of a metaphor taken way out of hand…

Sport science – The Night Before

This film is as unserious as your degree, being about life-long friends Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie and Joseph Gordon-Levitt running about breaking the law in New York the night before Christmas. Might as well embrace the chaos because nothing says Christmas like poor decisions… right?