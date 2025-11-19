Here’s which 2025 album you are according to your university degree

Sabrina Carpenter sang about manchilds on one of these courses…

2 days ago

Your university course is much more than lectures, seminars, and readings. It’s also a soundtrack. Whether your course is part of the elite group of STEM or the much cooler humanities group, it can be summed up by a 2025 album.

Engineering: Eusexua by FKA Twigs

Engineering is all about innovation, and there’s no genre more innovative than techno. Eusexua by FKA Twigs isn’t necessarily the most hardcore techno album out there, but it is the catchiest of 2025.

The standouts of the album, ‘Eusexua’ and ‘Sticky’, best showcase the complex production and unique synths and beats of the album. Behind the scenes of the album involved a lot of trial and error and the use of some frustrating programming. Engineering students of all disciplines can relate to that.

Law: Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

Man’s Best Friend is a cleverly crafted rebuttal to the manchilds of the world. Sabrina Carpenter’s lyricism is sarcastic, argumentative, and demonstrative, much like the tone law students learn to develop during their contact hours (all six of them).

The release of the album cover introduced much drama to the internet. There were many different sides to the discourse and it wasn’t a black and white situation, which law consistently emphasises.

Politics: People Watching by Sam Fender

Sam Fender’s music is deeply tied to his identity as a Geordie lad who grew up in a deeply deprived area. His previous albums are inherently political and People Watching is no exception.

Politics students never shut up about the ‘political and economic state’ of the world, so it makes sense the music they listen to would comment on it too.

Medicine: Mayhem by Lady Gaga

Mayhem is maximalist. The extensive track list mirrors the sheer amount of modules medicine students have to suffer through.

The lyrics are what makes Mayhem the 2025 album release perfect for the medicine course. Gaga references mortality, sickness, disease, anatomy, and cures, fitting the gothic influences of the album.

Also, she literally said: “I could play the doctor/I could cure your disease.”

Psychology: Virgin by Lorde

Lorde’s album, Virgin (probably the most second embarrassing 2025 album name to say out loud after Ethel Cain’s Perverts) is psychology. The album covers struggles with gender identity, motherhood, and an eating disorder.

Psychology students would have so much fun diagnosing Lorde with every issue, as they do with everyone they know.

PPE: From The Pyre by The Last Dinner Party

The sophomore album from The Last Dinner Party is rife with historical, religious, and mythological influences.

The album is also for people that take themselves a bit too seriously, much like PPE students do.

English Literature: Forever Is a Feeling by Lucy Dacus

Anyone studying English Literature is a romantic to some extent; they have to be to suffer through all those epic love stories and sappy poems. So, Lucy Dacus’ Forever Is a Feeling is a perfect album for the English Literature lot.

The album is deeply affectionate and sweet, with the central concept of the album the idea of spending ‘forever’ with a lover. It also has dreamy and poetic lyricism, which English Lit students could spend hours dissecting. Forever Is a Feeling is an album for romantics, and what other course literally studies Romanticism?

Business: The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift

Obviously, you cannot talk about 2025 album releases without mentioning the most listened to album of the year so far – The Life of the Showgirl by the music industry of Taylor Swift.

Business is the one of the most taken uni courses, it’s a basic girl course (nothing wrong with that), so makes sense it would be a basic girl album.

Featured image via Unsplash.