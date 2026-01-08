The many, many The Traitors season four contestants who tried to get famous before

2 hours ago

A staggering seven million people are watching The Traitors season four. If you’re a shameless attention-seeker, then it’s an excellent show to go on. So many of The Traitors contestants in season four were already trying to get famous before they were cast for the series. While they’re hunting out the Traitors, we’re hunting out the wannabe influencers.

Adam

I can barely remember which one Adam is, let alone his day job. But Adam has a really rogue side hustle as a ghost hunter. He’s part of a group called Paranormal Essex, who upload footage from their quests to social media. Their YouTube page describes them as “a well-known paranormal team from Essex in the UK”.

They’ve featured in local papers. Adam was in a Sun article about ghost-hunting in 2021.

Faraaz

Faraaz was already a food influencer. He began posting food reviews in December 2024, after he graduated from Newcastle Uni. Some of his TikToks have upwards of 100,000 views.

Harriet

Harriet Tyce was already moderately famous (or at least, famous among book groups) before she was cast on The Traitors. Her novels Blood Orange, The Lies You Told and It Ends At Midnight were Sunday Times bestsellers. She has another novel called Witch Trial coming out on 25th February.

She’s been in plenty of papers before, including The Herald and The Observer. Her book Blood Orange is reportedly being developed into a TV show (but we don’t know what stage it’s at).

Jack

His day job is a personal trainer. He’s clearly been trying to make it as a fitness influencer for years. Jack has been posting routines to YouTube and Instagram since 2020 (to varying degrees of success). Before that, he had a phase of playing the piano?!

Matthew

He has a side hustle selling nude photographs for thousands. I am not making this up. Matthew specialises in a very niche kind of art – photographs of him in the Scottish countryside, doing headstands, naked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty (@yermatty)

He built up tens of thousands of social media followers, but removed lots of the pics from his Insta ahead of appearing on The Traitors. You can still buy a framed 120cm by 180cm picture for £3,330.00.

Featured image credit: BBC