The Tab
the traitors season four contestants who have tried to get famous harriet

The many, many The Traitors season four contestants who tried to get famous before

So many are wannabe influencers this year

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

A staggering seven million people are watching The Traitors season four. If you’re a shameless attention-seeker, then it’s an excellent show to go on. So many of The Traitors contestants in season four were already trying to get famous before they were cast for the series. While they’re hunting out the Traitors, we’re hunting out the wannabe influencers.

Adam

I can barely remember which one Adam is, let alone his day job. But Adam has a really rogue side hustle as a ghost hunter. He’s part of a group called Paranormal Essex, who upload footage from their quests to social media. Their YouTube page describes them as “a well-known paranormal team from Essex in the UK”.

@paranormalessex

Season 1, Episode 2 coming soon , Episode one out now, to view click link in bio #haunted #Ghosthunting #Paranormal #ghosts #spirits #livestream #spirituality #Livestream #paranormalessex

♬ original sound – ParanormalEssex – ParanormalEssex

They’ve featured in local papers. Adam was in a Sun article about ghost-hunting in 2021.

Faraaz 

Faraaz was already a food influencer. He began posting food reviews in December 2024, after he graduated from Newcastle Uni. Some of his TikToks have upwards of 100,000 views.

@faznooreats

My top 10 eats in the UK of 2025!!! @Funkynoodle面对面 @Bearded Bakers @TheGrumpyBakerOfficial @Sapphire _cafe @Bison Steakhouse 🦬 @smoked.inc @Bazaar Restaurant @Chacha-Chai.Middlesbrough #Foodie #middlesbrough #foodreview #top10 #UK

♬ Viva La Vida Coldplay sped up – ol

Harriet

Harriet Tyce was already moderately famous (or at least, famous among book groups) before she was cast on The Traitors. Her novels Blood Orange, The Lies You Told and It Ends At Midnight were Sunday Times bestsellers. She has another novel called Witch Trial coming out on 25th February.

harriet the traitors who is already famous

Our chief Traitor-hunter
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

She’s been in plenty of papers before, including The Herald and The Observer. Her book Blood Orange is reportedly being developed into a TV show (but we don’t know what stage it’s at).

Jack

Most Read

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

His day job is a personal trainer. He’s clearly been trying to make it as a fitness influencer for years. Jack has been posting routines to YouTube and Instagram since 2020 (to varying degrees of success). Before that, he had a phase of playing the piano?!

Matthew 

He has a side hustle selling nude photographs for thousands. I am not making this up. Matthew specialises in a very niche kind of art – photographs of him in the Scottish countryside, doing headstands, naked.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matty (@yermatty)

He built up tens of thousands of social media followers, but removed lots of the pics from his Insta ahead of appearing on The Traitors. You can still buy a framed 120cm by 180cm picture for £3,330.00.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Ross speaks out about sneakily hiding his relationship with Ellie on The Traitors

the traitors jessie and other cast members

Blink-and-you’ll-miss-it comment in a Traitors challenge could prove a theory about Jessie

People think this hidden book on The Traitors ‘proves’ theory they’re all related

Latest
the traitors season four contestants who have tried to get famous harriet

The many, many The Traitors season four contestants who tried to get famous before

Claudia Cox

So many are wannabe influencers this year

London’s ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’ returns this weekend: here’s everything you need to know

Hannah Ransom

The only time it’s acceptable to be in your undies on the Underground

Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

the traitors season four contestants who have tried to get famous harriet

The many, many The Traitors season four contestants who tried to get famous before

Claudia Cox

So many are wannabe influencers this year

London’s ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’ returns this weekend: here’s everything you need to know

Hannah Ransom

The only time it’s acceptable to be in your undies on the Underground

Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room