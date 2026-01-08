The Tab
the traitors jessie and other cast members

Blink-and-you’ll-miss-it comment in a Traitors challenge could prove a theory about Jessie

I need to rewatch all her interactions with Jack in slow-mo

Traitors viewers spotted a blink-and-you’ll-miss it moment in the latest challenge which might prove a huge theory about Jessie and Jack.

Four people in The Traitors season four have already admitted they were related (plus, Ross happened to know Netty). Viewers are convinced there may be even more hidden connections between the players. Some even think the whole cast could be related. A sneaky detail in the latest trial might be evidence Jessie has a connection to Jack.

Jessie eagerly volunteers to compete on Jack’s behalf, even though we haven’t seen them interact very much on the show. They reach for each other’s hands. If you listen closely, you can hear Jessie tell Jack “I love you”.

the traitors Jessie says 'I love you'(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Jessie says ‘I love you’
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

When Jessie frees Jack from the cage, she jumps up, wraps her legs around him. He spins her around as they hug. Obviously, it’s possible for a man and a women to come within 30cm of each other and for them to not be secretly married. But they do seem to be very comfortable with each other for people who supposedly only met a few days ago.

traitors jack jessie

If they don’t know each other, they’ve definitely got great acrobatic timing
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

In the talking head interview afterwards, Jack and Jessie really gush about the event. Jack said: “She was lightning-fast, and I couldn’t have been more proud of her.”

Of course, it’s entirely possible Traitors viewers are reading too much into this. Maybe Jack and Jessie did strike up a great friendship quickly off-screen, or they were feeling extra energetic from the excitement of being on TV.

We can debunk one of The Traitors viewers’ theories about Jack and Jessie. They definitely aren’t in a romantic relationship. Jack mentioned in his pre-show interviews that he wanted to win The Traitors so he could spend more on the proposal to his girlfriend, and put down on deposit on a house. You can tell from Jack’s Instagram that he got engaged to his girlfriend Kay in Santorini in July. Congrats to them x

So, maybe Jack and Jessie are siblings? Friends? Cousins?  I’m sure The Traitors viewers will come up with 1,000+ theories in the wait between episodes.

Featured image credit: BBC

