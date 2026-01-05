The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

12 mins ago

The Traitors series four is officially ruining our lives in the best way possible, but after two weekend episodes last week, the schedule has officially shifted. While the launch week kept us on our toes, we are now reverting to the classic BBC scheduling pattern. That means we have to wait until Wednesday to find out who walked through that door. Ugh.

Saturday’s episode was, quite frankly, top-tier television. With the Traitors looking a little thin, Rachel and Stephen were handed a “secret mission” to take back control.

In a move that would make a Bond villain sweat, the duo had to mark nine players for murder by leaving bloodied fingerprints on the family tree illustration in the entrance hall. It was high-stakes, it was high-stress, and Rachel’s nerves of steel deserve an award. However, if Reece uses that massive brain of his to connect the dots, he might just remember the pair loitering by the frames.

When is The Traitors next on?

From here on out, the show is reclaiming your mid-week evenings. Starting from Wednesday 7th January, the schedule is locked in.

Here is the full release breakdown for the week:

Wednesday 7th January: Episode four (8pm, BBC One)

Thursday 8th January: Episode five (8pm, BBC One)

Friday 9th January: Episode six (8pm, BBC One)

This three-nights-a-week pattern (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) will continue until the grand finale on Friday 23rd January. As always, episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer as soon as they start airing on BBC One.

Who is the secret Traitor?

We are currently living through an agonising cliffhanger. We have three Traitors (one mystery puppetmaster) against 15 very stressed Faithfuls.

The bookies are currently sweating over Amanda as the favourite to be the secret Traitor. My money is on Harriet. A secret Traitor reveal involving a literal novelist would so good.

We’ll be back at the castle Wednesday. Until then, trust no one.

