Salford students will complete 24-hour challenges on live broadcast in aid of Mind charity

A 12-hour dartathon and a 3am karaoke session are among the challenges they will complete

5 hours ago

Students at the University of Salford are raising money in aid of mental health charity Mind with an annual 24-hour broadcast.

Salford’s Shock Radio is set to take a variety of challenges throughout the day including a race across Manchester, a 12-hour dartathon, a 3am karaoke session and recreations of classic game shows like Through the Keyhole and Would I Lie to You.

Charity Campsite will take place on the 27th and 28th February and will be broadcast from the University of Salford’s Student Union.

Last year, Shock raised £1,620 all for Mind in Salford, their highest ever total for a campsite fundraiser.

Mind helps adults and young people find the mental health support they need by helping people advocate for their mental health and providing both counselling and debt advice.

Dan Walters, Charity Campsite Producer, said: “We’re a student radio station here just to have fun but ultimately raise money for such a great cause. I want to get as many people involved as possible.”

Dan has previously raised money in aid of Movember, with other members of Shock and Liverpool John Moore’s radio station. Students involved walked 35 miles to Liverpool John Moore’s Student Union, raising £2,488.

The fundraiser has a personal impact for many students at the university. Freya Johnson, a Shock Radio presenter, saidthe support Mind provides family is “unmatched” after they supported her family following the loss on her cousin four years ago to suicide.

Freya said: “I’m so excited for this massive challenge and doing it for Mind in Salford makes me all the more prouder.”

Listeners can experience the activities via Shock Radio’s social media and the Shock Radio station.

The station is accepting donations via its website.

Featured image via David Evans/Shock Radio