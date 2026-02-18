Erm guys, apparently Man Met is giving out way more firsts than it’s supposed to

5 hours ago

Manchester Metropolitan University has been found to be awarding first-class degrees to more students than it should be, according to a new report from the Office for Students (OfS).

The report revealed that Manchester Metropolitan University awarded a first class degree to 37 per cent of graduates in 2024.

This is a significant increase from the 15.4 per cent of graduates achieving firsts in 2010.

At least two thirds of these high grades were considered “unexplained” – so, if you want to graduate with a first, now is a great time to be a student in Manchester.

The report, published in January, analysed changes in graduate attainment over time, and used statistical modelling to assess to what extent these changes can be explained by various factors such as subject of study and entry qualifications.

They found that 29 per cent students across all English universities in the 2023-24 cohort were awarded a first class degree – nearly double the proportion awarded in 2010-11 (15.8 per cent).

Essentially, it’s nearly twice as easy to get a first now than it was 13 years ago.

Higher entry requirements, improvements to teaching and learning, changes to degree classification algorithms, and changes to assessment are all factors that the report acknowledged as having inflationary effects on grades.

Some critics have remarked that the universities themselves benefit from awarding higher grades, earning better employability metrics and ranking higher on league tables, meaning competition between universities is potentially affecting this inflation.

OfS has expressed concerns that standards may be dropping in an effort to please students and climb league tables in the light of financial strain.

A spokesperson for Universities UK said institutions have taken “significant action” to protect degree standards, and “remain committed to safeguarding this”.

Manchester Metropolitan University said: “Unjustified grade inflation is unacceptable. At Manchester Met, the proportion of ‘good honours’ (first and upper second) highlighted by the Office for Students for 2023/24 is in line with the sector average. We recognised, however, that the number of firsts in some subject areas was higher than the sector, which was as a result of supporting students whose study was significantly impacted during the Covid pandemic.

“We have been committed, in line with all universities and UK, to reducing grade inflation and we put wide-ranging actions in place to address this. Data published by HESA in January 2025 shows we have reduced the number of first class degrees we award as a result, and the proportion of firsts we award is now in line with the sector average. This should never detract from the hard work and dedication of our students in achieving their degrees, many of whom are the first in their family to go to university.”

