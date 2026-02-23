The Tab

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Alisa Pasha | News

Britain First, a far-right extremist group, gathered in Manchester city centre calling for what it described as a “march for remigration”, including mass deportations and the removal of migrants from the UK.

Counter-protesters also assembled in opposition to the group’s stance, leading to clashes between the two sides and a significant police presence.

On Saturday 21st February, far-right group supporters met on Store street, beneath Picadilly station from 12pm, before marching through the city centre.

Police held back the march for an hour, during which tension rose and confrontations were reported between protesters and officers.

Punches were reportedly thrown between demonstrators, with police intervening as fights broke out.

Several Britain First protesters moved towards counter-demonstrators in Piccadilly Gardens, waving Great Britain and England flags.

Rallies organised by Resist Britain First and Stand Up To Racism attempted to block the march through the city centre.

The clash between the two opposing sides created an intense environment, leading to aggression and harassment.

Photos showed police detaining at least two men, with lines of officers in riot gear separating the opposing groups as tensions escalated. Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers were deployed to manage the protests.

Greater Manchester Police later confirmed that 11 arrests were made during the demonstrations, including for public order offences, assaulting an emergency worker, breach of the peace and breach of a dispersal notice.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson said: “We continue to facilitate the right to peaceful protest, but officers will work with local communities and businesses to ensure these protests remain safe and respectful.”

A Section 34 dispersal order was put in place until 8pm, allowing officers to remove individuals from the area. Police said it was necessary due to multiple protests and the Manchester City vs Newcastle United match.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: “Britain First is not welcome in Manchester. We urge people to come together and send a clear message that hate has no place in our city.”

Britain First was contacted for comment

