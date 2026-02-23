People have guessed who Love Is Blind’s Alex’s ‘Chicago ex’ actually is, and I’m convinced

6 hours ago

In the latest batch of Love Is Blind episodes, Alex and Brittany talk about his Chicago ex, and now people on TikTok think they’ve figured out who the misery girl is.

Love Is Blind season 10 has been super messy so far, from Chris’s controversial “pilates body” comments to chaotic love triangles. But one juicy piece of drama that was left out of the pod episodes was Alex’s relationship history. The 31-year-old day trader eventually told his fiancée that he had been seeing a girl in Chicago, and potentially another girl in Austin.

TikToker @YourFriendEllen shared a theory that the Chicago girl is actually Priyanka, a pod girl from this season who got little to no airtime, and it’s super convincing.

“The Chicago relationship was on and off, and there was distance in the beginning. From her Instagram, Priyanka was actively in Chicago from 2019 to 2022. He says that she eventually left him, and that there was cheating of some capacity involved from her end,” Ellen said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

“From the sound of it, it sounds like that Chicago relationship ended right around the time when he had to quit soccer. Which would kind of line up around the time Priyanka was posting about being in Chicago. In my mind, if they were together or if there were group photos of them together, she might have taken them down.”

She continued: “Looking back at him talking about his type when he’s having that conversation with Brittney, and he’s talking about physical attributes he finds attractive – that perfectly describes Priyanka.”

Another piece of the puzzle that makes this theory quite possible is that Alex referenced visiting someone in Austin, Texas, where, according to her Instagram bio, Priyanka currently lives. A lot of coincidences, or a possible hidden connection?

“I think she’s in a friend group with Chicago girl,” said one commenter. I don’t think it is her but I think she knows her well.”

“All I know is that he looked terrified when he saw her,” said another.

Alex has already admitted that he knew Priyanka outside of the pods, but claimed they agreed to keep it private so it wouldn’t spoil their pod experience.

More Love Is Blind episodes are coming soon, so maybe we’ll find out the truth behind Alex’s mysterious Chicago ex soon.

The Tab has reached out to Priyanka Grandhi for comment.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix