The Tab

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

Jessica Owen | News

Police are investigating footage of a man being attacked at a Britain First march in Manchester.

A video circulated on social media shows a man holding a Union Jack flag punching and kicking another man in the middle of a road.

Two other men joined in on the attack, continuing to kick the man who had stumbled and fallen to the ground.

The incident occurred during a protest in Manchester city centre by the far-right group Britain First, which called for remigration and mass deportation.

A large number of opposing groups, including Resist Britain First and Stand Up To Racism Manchester, responded to the march with a counter-protest.

Following the initial attack, passers by appeared to break up the confrontation and help the man stand up.

Police officers then arrived and placed the man who had been attacked in handcuffs, before pushing him into a car bonnet.

Via Unsplash

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police spokesperson has since told Manchester Evening News the video is under investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson said: “We are aware of social media videos circulating online from yesterday’s protests and will be investigating a number of incidents.

“During what was a very busy day in Manchester city centre, officers responded to several incidents and intervened in altercations between groups. On some occasions this spilled over into acts of violence and disorder, and these will be fully investigated.

“We will utilise a range of criminal and civil powers to bring offenders to justice, ensuring that those who wish to protest peacefully can do so.

“We would also encourage anyone with mobile phone or CCTV footage from the protests to report it to us as it could assist our enquiries. Our priority is always to protect public safety whilst supporting people’s right to protest peacefully.”

11 individuals were arrested related to the protests, with two later de-arrested. Nine individuals were still in custody on Saturday evening.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.  Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Britain First was contacted for comment

Featured images via Unsplash

Jessica Owen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

manchester campus emergency response

Huge emergency response seen near university campuses in Manchester

Latest
Dumped Islanders All Stars cast members like

Dumped islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

Suchismita Ghosh

The tea is fascinating

From all-nighters in the ASS to alpine skiing: Welcome to the Bristol Winter Olympics

Cessie Hall-Eade

All the events and arenas we would be seeing if the Olympics came to the South West

Cambridge University confirms its vet school will stay open and accept new students

Esther Knowles

The announcement follows a general board discussion about the future of Cambridge’s vet school

People have guessed who Love Is Blind’s Alex’s ‘Chicago ex’ actually is, and I’m convinced

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s plenty of ‘evidence’

sam thompson samie elishi love island all stars

An investigation into what went down with Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson between Love Island

Claudia Cox

Remind me, how quickly was he back on Raya?!

Wuthering Heights designer reveals the eerie set details that have seriously dark meanings

Hebe Hancock

One room is meant to be dripping with sweat

Love Island’s Belle and Harrison reveal their ‘future plans’ and it’s giving… delusional

Ellissa Bain

They’re not fooling anyone

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

Dumped Islanders All Stars cast members like

Dumped islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

Suchismita Ghosh

The tea is fascinating

From all-nighters in the ASS to alpine skiing: Welcome to the Bristol Winter Olympics

Cessie Hall-Eade

All the events and arenas we would be seeing if the Olympics came to the South West

Cambridge University confirms its vet school will stay open and accept new students

Esther Knowles

The announcement follows a general board discussion about the future of Cambridge’s vet school

People have guessed who Love Is Blind’s Alex’s ‘Chicago ex’ actually is, and I’m convinced

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s plenty of ‘evidence’

sam thompson samie elishi love island all stars

An investigation into what went down with Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson between Love Island

Claudia Cox

Remind me, how quickly was he back on Raya?!

Wuthering Heights designer reveals the eerie set details that have seriously dark meanings

Hebe Hancock

One room is meant to be dripping with sweat

Love Island’s Belle and Harrison reveal their ‘future plans’ and it’s giving… delusional

Ellissa Bain

They’re not fooling anyone

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’