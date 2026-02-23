Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

7 hours ago

Police are investigating footage of a man being attacked at a Britain First march in Manchester.

A video circulated on social media shows a man holding a Union Jack flag punching and kicking another man in the middle of a road.

Two other men joined in on the attack, continuing to kick the man who had stumbled and fallen to the ground.

The incident occurred during a protest in Manchester city centre by the far-right group Britain First, which called for remigration and mass deportation.

A large number of opposing groups, including Resist Britain First and Stand Up To Racism Manchester, responded to the march with a counter-protest.

Following the initial attack, passers by appeared to break up the confrontation and help the man stand up.

Police officers then arrived and placed the man who had been attacked in handcuffs, before pushing him into a car bonnet.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police spokesperson has since told Manchester Evening News the video is under investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson said: “We are aware of social media videos circulating online from yesterday’s protests and will be investigating a number of incidents.

“During what was a very busy day in Manchester city centre, officers responded to several incidents and intervened in altercations between groups. On some occasions this spilled over into acts of violence and disorder, and these will be fully investigated.

“We will utilise a range of criminal and civil powers to bring offenders to justice, ensuring that those who wish to protest peacefully can do so.

“We would also encourage anyone with mobile phone or CCTV footage from the protests to report it to us as it could assist our enquiries. Our priority is always to protect public safety whilst supporting people’s right to protest peacefully.”

11 individuals were arrested related to the protests, with two later de-arrested. Nine individuals were still in custody on Saturday evening.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Britain First was contacted for comment

Featured images via Unsplash