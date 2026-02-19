The Tab
manchester campus emergency response

Huge emergency response seen near university campuses in Manchester

At least seven emergency vehicles were seen next to a university library

Jessica Owen | News

A significant emergency response was seen today, 19th February, near university campus buildings in Manchester city centre.

At least two ambulances and five police vehicles were seen parked at the side of Oxford Road, next to Manchester Metropolitan University’s Library.

Emergency services were seen from 12.30pm.

They were also seen at the junction between Oxford Road and Sidney Street.

Paramedics and police officers were gathered on the pavement, which was taped off, and an individual was seen lying on a stretcher.

Paramedics were tending to the individual next to ambulance vehicles.

Police have confirmed that their presence was linked to welfare concerns, and a woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services had completely left the area by 1.45pm this afternoon, MEN reported.

This location on Oxford Road is situated just ahead of Manchester Metropolitan University’s All Saint’s Park.

It is also close to the University of Manchester’s Oxford Road campus.

Greater Manchester Police’s full statement read: “Officers responded to a concern for welfare on Oxford Road, Manchester at around 12.30pm this afternoon.

“One woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital where she is being treated.”

Featured images via Unsplash and Google Maps

