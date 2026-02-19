Lancaster University delays release of summer 2026 exam timetable

The university has cited ‘technical difficulties’ as reason for the delay

Lancaster University has announced a delay for the release of timetables for the summer 2026 examination period.

The timetable, set to be on Thursday 19th February 2026, has been delayed by six working days until Monday 2nd March 2026.

On the student portal, University Academic Dean Professor Alisdair Gillespie, announced the delay of the timetable and its new release date.

The delay affects all undergraduates studying programmes based at Lancaster’s UK campus who are expecting to take exams in summer 2026.

The delay is said to be due to “technical difficulties outside of [the university’s] control”, and the university said has apologised “for any disruption” caused to students.

The statement continued: “We know exams can be a stressful time, and so it’s critical we provide an accurate timetable that offers you certainty about where you need to be and when.”

The University Academic Dean explained: “It’s important that we take the time to resolve these technical challenges”.

Following the timetable release, exams will take a number of different forms such as in-person, online, in-person on computer. The exact form and date of a student’s exam is dependant on department, year and module.

Department teams will provide information on which modules will have in-person or online examinations.

