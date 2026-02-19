The Tab

Lancaster University delays release of summer 2026 exam timetable

The university has cited ‘technical difficulties’ as reason for the delay

Emma Netscher | News

Lancaster University has announced a delay for the release of timetables for the summer 2026 examination period.

The timetable, set to be on Thursday 19th February 2026, has been delayed by six working days until Monday 2nd March 2026.

On the student portal, University Academic Dean Professor Alisdair Gillespie, announced the delay of the timetable and its new release date.

The delay affects all undergraduates studying programmes based at Lancaster’s UK campus who are expecting to take exams in summer 2026.

The delay is said to be due to “technical difficulties outside of [the university’s] control”, and the university said has apologised “for any disruption” caused to students.

The statement continued: “We know exams can be a stressful time, and so it’s critical we provide an accurate timetable that offers you certainty about where you need to be and when.”

The University Academic Dean explained: “It’s important that we take the time to resolve these technical challenges”.

Following the timetable release, exams will take a number of different forms such as in-person, online, in-person on computer. The exact form and date of a student’s exam is dependant on department, year and module.

Department teams will provide information on which modules will have in-person or online examinations.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image logo via Lancaster University Website.

Emma Netscher | News

Read Next

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Latest

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Nina Stockdale

A friend of Chris Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, frat basement video

Chilling statement frat member gave after 56 students were found blindfolded in basement

Hayley Soen

Videos from the ‘event’ have been going viral

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Nina Stockdale

A friend of Chris Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, frat basement video

Chilling statement frat member gave after 56 students were found blindfolded in basement

Hayley Soen

Videos from the ‘event’ have been going viral