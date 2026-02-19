The Tab

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

A friend of Chas Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Nina Stockdale | News

A man accused if murdering a Saudi Arabian summer school student in Cambridge was reportedly “spaced” out on the night of the death.

Mohammed Algasim, who was studying at EF International Language school, was fatally stabbed by a stranger last August.

Chas Corrigan is currently on trial at Cambridge Crown Court for murdering the 20-year-old. He has denied the charges.

Prosecution lawyer Nicholas Hearn showed jurors CCTV footage of the incident. He said the footage, which would have to be watched “many, many times during the course of this trial”, showed Corrigan stabbing Algasim.

Hearn also said there was evidence that Corrigan had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and that the pair had never met prior to the incident.

He claimed Algasim and Corrigan had never met prior to the incident. “Mr Algasim posed no threat to anybody.” “He was a student who had come to Cambridge to study from Saudi Arabia.”

Defence lawyer Jane Osbourne said Corrigan admitted to being the man in the CCTV footage and to carrying a knife. However, she said he claimed to have had “no intention of using that knife”.

 “He had it with him, so in the event he was attacked, as he has been in the past, he could use it to scare off attackers”.

“He thought he was imminently going to be attacked so he produced the knife,” she said. “Having produced the knife, Mr Corrigan had no intention of using it to cause Mr Algasim any harm” and instead “intended to wave it between them.” 

Cambridge Crown Court, via Wikimedia Commons

Simona Miksykte, a friend of Corrigan’s, described his behaviour as “confrontational” prior to the incident.

She characterised Corrigan’s behaviour as unusual, saying she had “never seen him” behave that way. “He was, like, touchy and pushy.”

“Normally he is not like that. He is not, like, aggressive. He is a good boy. But that night – I don’t know. When I was looking at him, he was, like, spaced out.”

Algasim, who was originally from Saudi Arabia, had been on a 10-week study placement at Cambridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12am on the 2nd August 2025, despite the efforts of paramedics who attended the scene.

Algasim’s family paid tribute to him last August: Muhammad Yousef Algasim. A young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage. He was a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance.

“He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others. Over time, he became the family’s charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering.

“He was his father’s support, his familiar companion, and the assistant to his uncles and maternal uncles. He was the most compassionate person to ever visit a mother’s heart and the closest to his sisters’ embrace.

The trial is still ongoing. 

Featured image via Cambridgeshire Police and Wikimedia Commons

Nina Stockdale | News

Read Next

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Latest

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Nina Stockdale

A friend of Chas Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, frat basement video

Chilling statement frat member gave after 56 students were found blindfolded in basement

Hayley Soen

Videos from the ‘event’ have been going viral

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Nina Stockdale

A friend of Chas Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, frat basement video

Chilling statement frat member gave after 56 students were found blindfolded in basement

Hayley Soen

Videos from the ‘event’ have been going viral