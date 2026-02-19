The Tab

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Love Island veteran Chuggs Wallis has shared his honest thoughts on Zac and Millie’s relationship, and which couple in the villa he doesn’t “buy”.

Since the American villa twist, Zac and Millie have been pretty much locked in as a couple. The two seem to be falling for each other fast, and as we approach the finale, it looks like they’re one of the strongest contenders for this season’s winning couple.

The Tab spoke exclusively to Chuggs Wallis, courtesy of Heart Bingo, about his honest opinion on their relationship. Chuggs is good friends with both Millie and Liam, and was on season seven of Love Island and season two of All Stars.

“I think it’s hard for me to comment on Millie because I’m good friends with her and Liam’s one of my best mates. But I think [Zac’s] got good intentions,” he said. “I think he’s really sweet, and even though it’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else, just because it’s not what I’m used to seeing, they do look quite smitten together.”

Despite this, Chuggs is well aware that many Islanders treat All Stars as a job and an opportunity to get a few extra followers on Instagram and a bit of relevancy back.

“They’ve had that taste of attention and deals and all this sort of thing, and they’re thinking, ‘Oh, All Stars, that sounds shiny and new’,” the Made In Chelsea contestant said.

“It will boost our socials again, blah blah. So, I think people go in for that reason, but I think they also, or at least I’d like to think, they also go in open-minded to try and find something with someone.”

Out of all the Love Island All Stars couples, Chuggs is the least convinced by Jessy and Tommy’s relationship.

“I don’t buy Jessy and Tommy. I mean, I think they hardly know each other, and I think that’s more like a circumstance they’ve been roped in together. I didn’t back Sean and Linda originally, but they’re sort of proving me wrong as time goes on.”

Featured image via ITV

