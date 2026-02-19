The Tab

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Lucinda Straffrord and Sean Stone have made their relationship official on Love Island, but her ex wasn’t very impressed with this joyous news.

Mert Okatan met Lucinda on Love Island Games in 2025. Although she recoupled with somebody else on the show, they grew closer after the show. Lucinda confirmed they had split ahead of her appearance on Love Island: All Stars.

Lucinda and Sean have reiterated on the show that they are exclusive and super committed and whatnot. Sean even told Lucinda he loved her (although, she didn’t say it back).

Mert does not appear convinced by all this. After watching Lucinda go official with Sean, Mert called her a “number one scammer”. He added no less than five laughing emojis.

love island mert lucinda etc

(Image via Snapchat)

Mert also had a jarring message for Sean. He said on Snapchat: “I will say to Sean, again, good luck. I wish them luck. We will see who shall win. I will pray for you.”

Sean and Lucinda may be able to smell the sarcasm all the way from South Africa.

This isn’t the first time Mert has slated his ex Lucinda and Sean’s behaviour on Love Island: All Stars. Back when Lucinda was flirting with Ciaran, Mert wrote: “I feel bad for Samie. And Ciaran, tbh.”

Mert also had a savage response when Lucinda and Sean cracked on even though he was still coupled up with Belle. He made some rather unflattering fan edits of Lucinda and Sean.

lucinda all stars edit by her ex mart

(Image via Snapchat)

Wow, that takes some graphic design skill.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
