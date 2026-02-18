The Tab
The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

One couple only have three days between them

Claudia Cox

After weeks of dramatic recouplings, the 2026 Love Island: All Stars cast seem pretty set with their partners. But will any of them actually last for five minutes after the final? The jarring age gaps of the Love Island: All Stars couples is pretty telling as to which relationships are likely to thrive or flop in the real world.

Belle and Harrison 

Belle is only 27 – she was super young for her Love Island debut in 2019. Harrison is four years younger (and often shows the emotional maturity of a four-year-year-old). That’s quite a big age gap for a couple in their 20s.

Ciaran and Samie

Samie just turned 26 on 15th February. Ciaran is actually three years younger. Despite only turning 23 in January, he claimed on the show to have slept with 130 women. Er, he can’t have many other hobbies.

Jessy and Tommy

Jessy is 27. That’s eight years younger than her ex Joey Essex. There’s also a big age gap in her new relationship. Tommy is only 22. He wasn’t even alive when Ice Age came out. That’s the biggest age gap of any couple still on Love Island: All Stars. The dumped Islander Helena didn’t think this couple was quite working, either.

Leanne and Scott

leanne scott love island

I can’t picture them looking cheerful
(Image via ITV)

This couple have an age gap of precisely three years, seven months and nine days. Leanne is 28. Scott is only 25, but announced he would be “truly retired” after this season of Love Island.

Lucinda and Sean

She may have packed in four Love Island appearances, but Lucinda is only 26. Lucinda is just three days Sean. They have the smallest age gap of any couple on Love Island: All Stars this year. Maybe this couple does make more sense than we first thought?

Millie and Zac

The 2021 champion is 29. This means she was in a relationship with Liam Reardon for about 40 per cent of her adult life. Wow. Zac is three years younger than Millie.

Whitney and Yamen

love island whitney yamen

I ship them so hard
(Image via ITV)

Yamen is three years, two months and two days older than Whitney. She’s 28, and he’s 31 – making him the oldest person in the villa.

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

