The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

One couple only have three days between them

31 mins ago

After weeks of dramatic recouplings, the 2026 Love Island: All Stars cast seem pretty set with their partners. But will any of them actually last for five minutes after the final? The jarring age gaps of the Love Island: All Stars couples is pretty telling as to which relationships are likely to thrive or flop in the real world.

Belle and Harrison

Belle is only 27 – she was super young for her Love Island debut in 2019. Harrison is four years younger (and often shows the emotional maturity of a four-year-year-old). That’s quite a big age gap for a couple in their 20s.

Ciaran and Samie

Samie just turned 26 on 15th February. Ciaran is actually three years younger. Despite only turning 23 in January, he claimed on the show to have slept with 130 women. Er, he can’t have many other hobbies.

Jessy and Tommy

Jessy is 27. That’s eight years younger than her ex Joey Essex. There’s also a big age gap in her new relationship. Tommy is only 22. He wasn’t even alive when Ice Age came out. That’s the biggest age gap of any couple still on Love Island: All Stars. The dumped Islander Helena didn’t think this couple was quite working, either.

Leanne and Scott

This couple have an age gap of precisely three years, seven months and nine days. Leanne is 28. Scott is only 25, but announced he would be “truly retired” after this season of Love Island.

Lucinda and Sean

She may have packed in four Love Island appearances, but Lucinda is only 26. Lucinda is just three days Sean. They have the smallest age gap of any couple on Love Island: All Stars this year. Maybe this couple does make more sense than we first thought?

Millie and Zac

The 2021 champion is 29. This means she was in a relationship with Liam Reardon for about 40 per cent of her adult life. Wow. Zac is three years younger than Millie.

Whitney and Yamen

Yamen is three years, two months and two days older than Whitney. She’s 28, and he’s 31 – making him the oldest person in the villa.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.