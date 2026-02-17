The Tab

Since Love Island’s Harrison says he’s never cheated, here are all the worse things he’s done

Harrison was still messaging Lauren ‘all day, every day’ before going on Love Island All Stars

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

During last night’s episode of Love Island All Stars, Harrison Solomon dropped the pretty surprising revelation he has never cheated on a previous girlfriend. 

In a game designed to test the Love Island contestants’ knowledge of their partners, the boys had to reveal whether they have ever been unfaithful in a relationship.

While Lucinda was not impressed with Sean’s answer, Harrison pleasantly surprised everyone by revealing, not only that he had never cheated, but that his body count was just six. 

However, given Harrison’s track record as a player, Love Island viewers were quick to question his answers, with one Reddit user commenting: “Harrison never cheated? Lmao and my name’s Bob”. 

While there is no evidence to suggest Harrison has ever officially cheated, his past behaviour towards women is arguably worse. So here’s a recap of everything Harrison has done in and outside of Love Island that is just as bad as committing adultery.

Harrison’s treatment of Toni and Lauren in Love Island season 12 sparked Women’s Aid to release a statement

via ITV

Anyone who watched Love Island season 12 will have an opinion on Harrison’s questionable behaviour towards Toni and Lauren.

Throughout the season, Harrison strung the two women along. He coupled up with Lauren after Casa Amor and yet he was still flirting with Toni the entire time they were together. 

Lauren and Harrison slept together twice on the show, but he took days to relate this information to Toni, who he was still getting to know at the time. 

Harrison’s decision to sleep with Lauren so soon after they coupled up has sparked some viewers question whether his body count is actually as low as he says it is. 

One Reddit user commented: “Harrison slept with Lauren 24 hours into knowing her and we’re to believe in his young life he’s only slept with five other people?”

In response of his treatment of Toni and Lauren in Love Island season 12, Women’s Aid issued a statement to The Tab, saying: “Misogyny and sexism [on Love Island] lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls.” 

Harrison was still talking to Lauren before going on Love Island All Stars without telling her

via ITV

Before entering the Love Island All Stars villa, Harrison was apparently still talking to his ex, Lauren Wood from season 12. 

Speaking out online, Lauren said she was completely “blindsided” by Harrison because the pair were still messaging “literally all day, every day” right before he appeared on Love Island All Stars season three. 

According to Lauren, Harrison had previously “promised” her he would not go on All Stars, and yet his messages stopped abruptly when he changed his mind. 

Love Island viewers were quick to make the link between this behaviour and Harrison’s claim he has never been unfaithful, with one X user posting: “Harrison saying he has never cheated while Lauren goes on a podcast tour about how he lied to her and betrayed her just sums him up really.” 

So, while Harrison may never have officially cheated, his track record with women means Belle should certainly be wary of her current partner.

Harrison Soloman has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via ITV and Instagram @_laurenkwood

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

