Since Love Island’s Harrison says he’s never cheated, here are all the worse things he’s done

Harrison was still messaging Lauren ‘all day, every day’ before going on Love Island All Stars

4 hours ago

During last night’s episode of Love Island All Stars, Harrison Solomon dropped the pretty surprising revelation he has never cheated on a previous girlfriend.

In a game designed to test the Love Island contestants’ knowledge of their partners, the boys had to reveal whether they have ever been unfaithful in a relationship.

While Lucinda was not impressed with Sean’s answer, Harrison pleasantly surprised everyone by revealing, not only that he had never cheated, but that his body count was just six.

However, given Harrison’s track record as a player, Love Island viewers were quick to question his answers, with one Reddit user commenting: “Harrison never cheated? Lmao and my name’s Bob”.

While there is no evidence to suggest Harrison has ever officially cheated, his past behaviour towards women is arguably worse. So here’s a recap of everything Harrison has done in and outside of Love Island that is just as bad as committing adultery.

Harrison’s treatment of Toni and Lauren in Love Island season 12 sparked Women’s Aid to release a statement

Anyone who watched Love Island season 12 will have an opinion on Harrison’s questionable behaviour towards Toni and Lauren.

Throughout the season, Harrison strung the two women along. He coupled up with Lauren after Casa Amor and yet he was still flirting with Toni the entire time they were together.

Lauren and Harrison slept together twice on the show, but he took days to relate this information to Toni, who he was still getting to know at the time.

Harrison’s decision to sleep with Lauren so soon after they coupled up has sparked some viewers question whether his body count is actually as low as he says it is.

One Reddit user commented: “Harrison slept with Lauren 24 hours into knowing her and we’re to believe in his young life he’s only slept with five other people?”

In response of his treatment of Toni and Lauren in Love Island season 12, Women’s Aid issued a statement to The Tab, saying: “Misogyny and sexism [on Love Island] lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls.”

Harrison was still talking to Lauren before going on Love Island All Stars without telling her

Before entering the Love Island All Stars villa, Harrison was apparently still talking to his ex, Lauren Wood from season 12.

Speaking out online, Lauren said she was completely “blindsided” by Harrison because the pair were still messaging “literally all day, every day” right before he appeared on Love Island All Stars season three.

According to Lauren, Harrison had previously “promised” her he would not go on All Stars, and yet his messages stopped abruptly when he changed his mind.

Love Island viewers were quick to make the link between this behaviour and Harrison’s claim he has never been unfaithful, with one X user posting: “Harrison saying he has never cheated while Lauren goes on a podcast tour about how he lied to her and betrayed her just sums him up really.”

So, while Harrison may never have officially cheated, his track record with women means Belle should certainly be wary of her current partner.

Harrison Soloman has been contacted for comment.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV and Instagram @_laurenkwood