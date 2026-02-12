The Tab

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

She did not hold back

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Love Island winner Amber Gill has weighed in on the current drama between Belle and the girls in the villa, and she did not hold back.

The drama in All Stars has reached a new height as Scott cut things off with Belle to focus on Leanne, and Lucinda gave out to Belle, saying she’s a hypocrite. It looks like things have finally calmed down a bit in the villa as everyone settles into their respective couples, and now Love Island legend Amber Gill has shared her opinion on the whole mess.

“Is everyone well? I feel like the girls are not well at the minute,” she started on her spam TikTok account.

“Why am I seeing Belle kick off for 40 days and 40 nights about the morals and the principles of the situation, she’s now done a 180 and she’s practically doing the same thing as what Lucinda did,” Amber continued.

“Not the same. But if I was her I’d rather have just kept quiet, I’d rather get kicked out than be a hypocrite in front of everyone.Like are you and Scott going o be the couple that lasts a lifetime? Probably not. I’d rather just leave and stand on business. ”

She also mentioned Lauren, who has been talking about the details of her relationship with Harrison in the last season of Love Island on podcasts and her Snapchat story. In the clips, she looks teary eyed as she watches Harrison enter the villa as a bombshell.

“Can’t believe the words coming out of his mouth,” she said in the caption.

“I’m also seeing a girl on TikTok crying because her ex I’m presuming has gone back into the villa. Either go in there yourself or go and date your celebrity, don’t cry about it though!” Amber said.

“Are we all well? I don’t think we are.”

Featured image via TikTok/ITV

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Hebe Hancock

Give me a BREAK

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

‘Weaponise the Sharpie’: Five tips for surviving Lancaster University housing hell

Amy Laird

Are some of your housemates scumbags? Here’s how you can preserve your sanity

