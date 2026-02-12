‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

2 hours ago

Love Island winner Amber Gill has weighed in on the current drama between Belle and the girls in the villa, and she did not hold back.

The drama in All Stars has reached a new height as Scott cut things off with Belle to focus on Leanne, and Lucinda gave out to Belle, saying she’s a hypocrite. It looks like things have finally calmed down a bit in the villa as everyone settles into their respective couples, and now Love Island legend Amber Gill has shared her opinion on the whole mess.

“Is everyone well? I feel like the girls are not well at the minute,” she started on her spam TikTok account.

“Why am I seeing Belle kick off for 40 days and 40 nights about the morals and the principles of the situation, she’s now done a 180 and she’s practically doing the same thing as what Lucinda did,” Amber continued.

“Not the same. But if I was her I’d rather have just kept quiet, I’d rather get kicked out than be a hypocrite in front of everyone.Like are you and Scott going o be the couple that lasts a lifetime? Probably not. I’d rather just leave and stand on business. ”

She also mentioned Lauren, who has been talking about the details of her relationship with Harrison in the last season of Love Island on podcasts and her Snapchat story. In the clips, she looks teary eyed as she watches Harrison enter the villa as a bombshell.

“Can’t believe the words coming out of his mouth,” she said in the caption.

“I’m also seeing a girl on TikTok crying because her ex I’m presuming has gone back into the villa. Either go in there yourself or go and date your celebrity, don’t cry about it though!” Amber said.

“Are we all well? I don’t think we are.”

Featured image via TikTok/ITV