Ex-Love Islanders share their takes on who Scott should end up with on All Stars

Scott is no longer in a love triangle. It’s a love five-pointed star, at least. Plenty of former Love Islanders have offered up their takes on which girl Scott should be coupled up with on All Stars. The gang is pretty torn.

Option A: Leanne

Catherine Agbaje was coupled up (for a while) with Scott on Love Island in 2023. Even after Scott recoupled with Sher, she predicted Scott will end up with Leanne. She wrote on Snapchat: “I honestly do think Scott and Leanne will work through things. It’s not a nice situation for anyone. Love Island really does put you in situations.”

Kaz Crossley is Team Leanne, always. After Whitney told Scott he should be with Sher, Kaz wrote on Snap: “Obviously I would have loved to hear her say Leanne, but I respect her opinion.”

She also (jokingly) warned: “Scott and Sher, I like both, but if you two hurt my girl, I will personally fly to South Africa and crashout on Leanne’s behalf.”

Kaz was also unimpressed with Belle’s behaviour. She wrote: “Belle, you’ve lost me. Can’t be asked. Very weird girl.”

Option B: Belle

The reigning champion of Love Island: Stars, Casey O’Gorman, thought the likeliest scenario was Scott ending up with Belle. He told The Tab on behalf of Free Bets: “There are some days when I think him and Leanne would be great, and there are other days more recently when I’m like, ‘Oh, I could see him and Belle together.’

“But I think being split is making Leanne backtrack and step away from that situation. So, he might not even have to make the decision himself.”

Option C: Sher

The one and only Olivia Hawkins praised the chemistry between Scott and Sher. She wrote: “Scott definitely fancies Sher!! It’s so obvious.”

Option D: Nobody

Some Islanders didn’t want Scott to be in a relationship with any available human.

Scott’s ex Abi Moores is not holding back her opinions of him. She told The Sun that Scott can be “quite rude” and “selfish”, and likely views Love Island as a job. “I wouldn’t trust that he’s in there for intentions to find a girlfriend. I think it’s more to gain a few more followers and maybe sign a deal with Boohoo Man. If I were Leanne, I’d tell her to run away!”

Indiyah Polack was also unimpressed by Scott’s behaviour all-round. “My thing is,” she wrote, “constantly, Scott will see Leanne upset and just not do anything? Do you like her or not? You’ve now gone to pull Belle for a chat?”

