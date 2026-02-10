The Tab

All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

I knew it

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Belle is suddenly head over heels for Scott on Love Island All Stars, and it looks like he’s interested in her too, but it shouldn’t actually come as a surprise to anyone. Scott may have been getting to know Leanne since the start of the series, but there have been loads of sneaky signs that Belle has liked him since day one.

They are constantly touching

For weeks now, Belle and Scott have been really touchy with each other. From hugging around the villa to leaning on each other, there have been loads of occasions – and not just in a friendly way. Maybe they made out that it was all platonic at the time, but there was definitely something deeper going on between the lines.

Credit: ITV

Belle snogged Scott in the challenge

Don’t forget that during the Snog, Marry, Pie game, Lucinda pieing Samie wasn’t the only juicy drama. Belle also chose to snog Scott! He was still very much with Leanne at that point, but it showed that she was interested. Nobody really reacted, but Belle was clearly shooting her shot.

She did that weird face grab

Remember when they played the spin-the-bottle game around the fire pit and Scott starting angrily calling out Sean? Belle walked over to calm Scott down and grabbed his chin with her hand. She didn’t actually need to get involved at all as the situation didn’t even involve her, let alone touch his face.

Credit: ITV

And put her hand on his shoulder

On the same spin-the-bottle night, Belle also had her hand resting on Scott’s shoulder… for ages! You don’t do that to a friend. She has been obsessed with him for weeks.

The way she looks at him is wild

Someone has compiled loads of clips of them around the villa over the last few weeks, and there has so much subtle flirting from Belle’s side it’s unbelievable. From her lovingly gazing into Scott’s eyes to sneaky little smiles at him, there’s no denying their connection. She thought she was being slick, but everyone knew.

@shannon.graham__

am I the only one? #loveisland #loveislanduk #fyp #foryoupagee #bellehassan #scottloveisland

♬ original sound – mel0

 

Featured image by: Love Island 

Eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s that won’t cringe you out

Grace Vielma

Cupid would approve of this list

The Tab Valentine's Day gift guide 2026

Genuinely good Valentine’s Day gifts that feel intentional, not performative

Francesca Eke

AKA how to impress your situationship but look unbothered

Here’s what happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as daughter’s house searched

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The FBI have made an arrest related to the case

Live uni like a movie: Five film quotes to get you through second term

Arielle Ofori-koree

A guide to direct your second term into a cinematic masterpiece

Expert explains the deeper reason women are so hooked on Heated Rivalry’s steamy scenes

Hebe Hancock

It actually makes sense

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

FBI’s long update on Savannah Guthrie’s mum as former agent reveals reason for radio silence

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason that credible information is scarce, and it makes a lot of sense

All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I knew it

A guide to hosting the ultimate Edinburgh Galentines

Anisa Chowdhury

Because the girls will never let you down.

Love is in the air: Here’s what each iconic romcom lead would study at King’s College London

Rosanna McNeil

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? These romcom characters may be more relatable than you think

What Lucy Letby is *really* like as a person, in the words of five people who know her

Hayley Soen

‘Beige, but cunning’

