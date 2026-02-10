All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

2 hours ago

Belle is suddenly head over heels for Scott on Love Island All Stars, and it looks like he’s interested in her too, but it shouldn’t actually come as a surprise to anyone. Scott may have been getting to know Leanne since the start of the series, but there have been loads of sneaky signs that Belle has liked him since day one.

They are constantly touching

For weeks now, Belle and Scott have been really touchy with each other. From hugging around the villa to leaning on each other, there have been loads of occasions – and not just in a friendly way. Maybe they made out that it was all platonic at the time, but there was definitely something deeper going on between the lines.

Belle snogged Scott in the challenge

Don’t forget that during the Snog, Marry, Pie game, Lucinda pieing Samie wasn’t the only juicy drama. Belle also chose to snog Scott! He was still very much with Leanne at that point, but it showed that she was interested. Nobody really reacted, but Belle was clearly shooting her shot.

She did that weird face grab

Remember when they played the spin-the-bottle game around the fire pit and Scott starting angrily calling out Sean? Belle walked over to calm Scott down and grabbed his chin with her hand. She didn’t actually need to get involved at all as the situation didn’t even involve her, let alone touch his face.

And put her hand on his shoulder

On the same spin-the-bottle night, Belle also had her hand resting on Scott’s shoulder… for ages! You don’t do that to a friend. She has been obsessed with him for weeks.

The way she looks at him is wild

Someone has compiled loads of clips of them around the villa over the last few weeks, and there has so much subtle flirting from Belle’s side it’s unbelievable. From her lovingly gazing into Scott’s eyes to sneaky little smiles at him, there’s no denying their connection. She thought she was being slick, but everyone knew.

