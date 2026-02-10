Genuinely good Valentine’s Day gifts that feel intentional, not performative

1 hour ago

No matter how convincing the ads are, let’s clear something up: Your loved one does not want another fluffy bear this Valentine’s Day. Nothing says love like a stuffed toy, right? Not this year.

This year is about anticipating what they actually want – before they even say it.

For those who celebrate and those who actively pretend it doesn’t exist, the reality is the same – it’s a day dedicated to love. You need gift ideas, and you need them fast.

Maybe it’s your first V Day together. Maybe you’re still trying to escape the friend zone. Or maybe you’re shopping for a friend, a lover, or even your FWB (no judgment). Either way, gift buying can be hell on earth.

That’s where this guide comes in. We’ve rounded up genuinely good Valentine’s Day gift ideas – thoughtful, unexpected, and guaranteed to impress. The kind of gifts that make them fall a little harder for you… or at the very least, secure your place as a Galentine’s favourite.

For her

Topshop Scarlett Premium Leather Square Toe Knee High Boots – £72 (on sale)

These boots have got it all – square toe, glossy chocolate, and a devilish energy. An excellent option for her if you want to gift a sexy statement without doing the predictable lingerie thing. Buy them on ASOS here.

Maia Initial Necklace – £30

Delicate and timeless, this classic initial necklace is personal and perfectly dainty. The Maia necklace from PRYA is great for layering or wearing solo and is ideal for her, regardless of her jewellery preference.

House of Sunny Leopard Asymmetric Dress – £112

All the girlies who have House of Sunny in their wardrobe are just cooler, and I won’t elaborate further. Ok, fine, I will a little bit: the iconic East London brand’s most recent drops include plenty of cuteness in the way of cardigans, like this Walk In The Park Tripper, balanced with seductive silhouettes like this Leopard Assymetric dress. She will love you for it – you can shop the full collection here.

RevitaLash® Cosmetics X Drowsy® Dream Lashes Kit – £139

A gift for her two most prized possessions – her lashes and her beauty sleep. The RevitaLash® Advanced conditions, strengthens, and enhances her lashes, while the luxe Eyelash Protecting Mask cradles them and preserves their shape while she rests. Buy it here.

Sekonda Monica Collection – £59.99

The best selling Monica collection from Sekonda is available in a range of styles and sizes and is the perfect simple staple. Gifting her a thoughtful, stylish and useful item means you’re guaranteed to be in the good books for at least a few months.

For him

Luna Ring Gen 2 – £299

If he’s the kinda person who’s always lusting after the latest wellness tracking gadgets, he’s probably been eyeing up a smart ring. They’re a chic alternative to a chunky (and outfit-ruining) watch, and the Luna ring is an ideal gift because there’s no monthly subscription to pay. Luna Ring 2.0 will give him real-time sleep, readiness, and activity scores and has a very cool built-in AI engine that you can even chat to. Buy it here.

MIXX StreamQ D3 ANC Wireless Headphones – £80

Whether he commutes or just enjoys a podcast, the D3 headphones are a strong choice. With immersive audio with Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and ClearVoice technology for adaptable listening, they also have fast charging and up to 45 hours of battery life. He can also customise the sound via the app, to tailor listening to his preferences.

The Commuter Sherpa Gilet from Paria – £85

For a man who needs warmth without the bulk, the Cream Sherpa Fleece Commuter Gilet is an ideal layering piece. This versatile gilet offers a rugged yet stylish look, designed to keep the core warm during brisk commutes or casual winter walks, easily transitioning from the cycle path to the coffee shop.

Styletech MK750 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard – £34.99

Stylish and functional, this full sized, battery powered keyboard and mouse bundle is ideal for those who like to work from different locations or hotdesk.

The keyboard features scissor switch keys for smooth, seamless typing and full-sized numpad ensures optimum efficiency for number crunching and data input. Whether he’s a gamer or an Excel fanatic, the silent mouse click means no disturbing others (you).

To share together

Earl of East candle set – £42

Launching just in time for Valentine’s Day, this mini votive set pairs Pasta and Uva (That’s Grape) from the Primavera Estate collection by Earl of East. Designed to be burned together or separately, the candle pairing balances savoury warmth with deep, indulgent notes – a simple celebration of food, wine and time well spent.

Abode Digital Air Fryer 2000W Dual Zone – £59.99

Being cool in the 21st century means owning an air fryer. This one from Abode is not only digital, but boasts two drawers so you can cook a romantic Valentine’s meal for two and use the auto shut-off timer and Sync Finish function, so you can focus on spending time with each other rather than watching the clock. It also uses less energy than a standard oven, so it’s a win win.

Fatso chocolate – £7.50

Everyone loves chocolate, but some people really love it. With tonnes of flavours combinations to choose from, FATSO is the elevated chocolate brand you need to share with your loved ones this year. Famed for its ethical single-origin dark chocolate, FATSO is perfect for date night. Treat them to something better than the high street!

For the girls

Flow Kindle case from Burga – £49.95

2026 is year of the book club and anyone with a Kindle knows those things are slippery. Get stylish protection for that bad boy with this chic case from Burga. It’s crafted from premium vegan Saffiano leather with a soft microfibre interior, keeping your device safe from scratches, dust, and fingerprints. The shock-absorbing TPU bumper shields your Kindle from unexpected drops, so you’ve no excuse not to hit your reading target this year.

Owala FreeSip 40 oz – £41.99

Now this bottle is unrivalled, so if she hasn’t got one yet, this is the time to treat her. With a sip and chug function, as well as a handle and triple-layered, vacuum-insulated stainless steel to keep your drink cold, nothing rivals the Owala FreeSip. Copied but never beaten, you can’t go wrong for a water bottle obsessed girly.

St. Moriz Face & Body Tanning Mist – £18

If the winter uglies existed, this would be the cure. The lightweight spritz leaves a natural sun-kissed glow and requires no rinse, no streaks and no need to blend. With a formula packed with collagen boosting ingredients as well as organic rose water and goji berry extract, the Luxe Bronzing Mist is a self care must have over the colder, darker months.

Stanley Velvet Cake Quenchers – £50

The 0.89-litre Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler keeps your drink ice cold for hours, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. The versatile FlowState three position lid has three sip settings: One for the reusable straw, one without and the option to rotate the silicone cover shut. It fits right in most car cupholders when you’re on the go and is THE accessory for the library, hot girl walks or any outfit. Tried and tested.