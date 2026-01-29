The Tab

‘I spent €439 in a week’: A look at the money habits of a 21-year-old intern in Hamburg

Heli lives alone and earns €30k a year

Location: Hamburg – intern – lives alone

Heli is 21 and lives alone in Hamburg, Germany, where she works as an intern at a family office earning around €30k a year. She doesn’t receive any financial support from her parents and describes her attitude towards money as “quite normal”, trying to balance things out when she feels she’s spent too much. This week was fairly typical for her, although she noticed she was spending more than she should on lunches she could have prepared at home.

This week’s Money Talks breaks down Heli’s spending and bigger one-off purchases, including on events and cosmetics.

The week at a glance

A week in my wallet

Monday

Lunch in the city – €6

Skincare – €10

Total: €16

Tuesday

Lunch in the city – €6

Total: €6

Wednesday

Shopping – €3

Online shopping – €110

Total: €113

Thursday

Event ticket – €10

Second hand boots – €30

Cake – €4

Clutch – €45

Total: €99

Friday

Drinks – €80

Drug store – €18

Total: €98

Saturday

Clay pigeon shooting ammunition – €30

Groceries – €7

Total: €37

Sunday

Uber Eats – €20

Train ticket – €50

Total: €70

Total weekly spend: €439

Weekly reflection

Heli was surprised by how often she spent money on lunch during the week, especially when she “could just prepare it at home.” Although all of her spending was planned, it highlighted how quickly small, everyday purchases can add up.

Conclusions

If she could redo the week again, Heli says she wouldn’t have bought the train ticket, as it wasn’t an essential after all: “I never had to use it.”

Overall, the week was fairly typical, though she spent more than usual on non-essential shopping.

Going forward, Heli wants to cut back on unnecessary food spending and start investing any leftover money to build better long-term financial habits.

