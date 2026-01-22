‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

4 hours ago

Location: Manchester – student – lives in a house share

This week’s Money Talks looks at how Emily, a 21-year-old sociology student from Manchester, spends her money over seven days. She studies full time at university and does not currently work, instead relying on a generous allowance from her parents alongside her student maintenance loan. Altogether, she has access to around £18,000 a year.

Living in a shared house with three other students, Emily describes her relationship with money as “comfortable, but still weirdly stressful because I know it’s not really my money.”

With rent largely covered and regular top ups from home, her week reflects a more financially cushioned version of student life. Her main focus this year is learning to manage money independently before she graduates and her parents’ support eventually reduces.

The week at a glance

Location: Manchester

Occupation: Full time student

Annual income: Approximately £18,000 (student maintenance loan and parental support)

Living situation: House share with three other students

Current commitments: Rent (£520 pcm), utilities, phone contract, Spotify and Netflix subscriptions, transport, food, social spending

Main money goal: Learn better money habits and avoid becoming reliant on family support long term

General attitude toward money: Comfortable but slightly guilty, aware she doesn’t budget strictly

Typical daily spend: Moderate weekday spending with frequent food and social purchases

A week in my wallet

Monday

Uber to campus – £6.20

Lunch on campus – £7.50

Total: £13.70

Tuesday

Coffee and pastry – £4.80

Online shopping (skincare) – £22.00

Total: £26.80

Wednesday

Lunch out with friends – £9.40

Food shop (branded items) – £31.60

Total: £41.00

Thursday

Uber to town – £7.10

Matcha – £4.20

Total: £11.30

Friday

Dinner out – £24.50

Cocktails – £28.00

Total: £52.50

Saturday

Brunch – £14.80

Clothes shopping – £46.00

Total: £60.80

Sunday

Coffee on a walk – £3.60

Deliveroo dinner – £18.90

Total: £22.50

Weekly total: £228.60

Weekly reflection

Total weekly spend: £228.60

Emily’s spending this week was higher than average for a student, driven by eating out, taxis and shopping. With regular financial help from her parents, she rarely feels the immediate consequences of spending decisions.

What surprised her most was how little she questioned prices: “I don’t really look at the total anymore. I know if I run low my parents will just send me more, which is bad but also reassuring.”

Many of her purchases were spontaneous and convenience-based. Emily explained: “The Ubers and Deliveroo are definitely habits. I could walk or cook, but it’s just easier not to.”

If she could redo the week, Emily said she’d cut back on taxis and cook at home more often, mainly because she knows her spending isn’t sustainable in the long run and without her parent’s support.

This week was fairly typical, though she admitted that some weeks are even more expensive if there are birthdays or nights out planned: “I don’t really budget. I just kind of spend and check my balance later.”

She didn’t skip or delay anything due to money this week. Nothing unexpected happened financially, although her parents topped up her account midweek after she mentioned she was “running low.”

Conclusions

Emily’s week highlights how parental support can significantly shape the student experience. With rent help and regular money influx from her parents, everyday spending feels less restricted, but it also reduces the urgency to budget or plan ahead.

Her finances show how easy it is to drift into high spending habits when money feels abundant and consequences are distant. While she isn’t in debt, her lifestyle would be difficult to maintain without family support.

With clearer limits, a monthly budget, and fewer convenience purchases, Emily could start building independence before entering full time work. Like many students from financially secure backgrounds, she recognises her privilege but hasn’t yet adjusted her habits to reflect a future without it.

For now, money feels available – but learning to manage it responsibly is something she knows she can’t put off forever.

Want to get involved?

Fill out the form below, with the option for all entries to remain strictly anonymous or with a pseudonym if you prefer.

From students to professionals, we want to see how real young people earn, spend, and save – so please answer as honestly as you can.

The log will take about 10 minutes to complete. Figures may be lightly edited for clarity and style.