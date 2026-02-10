Here’s what happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as daughter’s house searched

The FBI have made an arrest related to the case

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has entered its second week, and police are looking into every lead. Here’s a breakdown on everything that’s been done for the case so far, as police search Savannah Guthrie’s sister’s house.

Annie Guthrie’s house was searched as part of the Nancy investigation

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of 31st January, after going to dinner with her family. The police found evidence of forced entry, traces of her blood and her personal belongings at her Arizona house, which has now been marked as a crime scene.

Police were reportedly spotted leaving Nancy Guthrie’s daughter, Annie Guthrie’s, house with white suitcases and a brown bag. Annie shares the home with her husband, Tommaso Cioni, an educator and writer.

Former FBI and CIA agent Tracy Walder explained the possible context behind the items the police left at their home.

“All that white case is — is evidence processing tools. The brown bag is for evidence,” Tracy claimed to PEOPLE.

“The back and forth is, of course, odd, and we don’t see that a lot,” she continued. She claimed the reason could be “reactions to ransom note details, new suspects emerging, request by the family, etc.”

Family members have spoken out in defence of Annie

Rumours have circulated that Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, is a person of interest in this case, but the police have quickly debunked them.

“The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing,” the department wrote in a recent update. “Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings.”

Musician Zach Lind, whose wife is Nancy Guthrie’s niece, has spoken out in defence of the couple.

“Annie and Tommy are amazing people, dedicated parents who also love and care for Nancy on a daily basis,” he wrote on social media.

Police have made an arrest connected to the ransom notes

A huge part of the case has been the multiple alleged ransom notes sent to media outlets, which the Guthrie family have responded to and stated they are willing to pay in exchange for the safe return of Nancy. However, the fBI have confirmed that at least some of these random nots are fake.

“To those impostors who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation: we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said at a press conference.

The investigation has continued, with the FBI confirming there aren’t any people of interest or suspects. They did make an arrest connected to a hoaxed ransom note.

“We have made one arrest related to an imposter ransom demand, and a complaint will be presented to a magistrate judge later today.”

