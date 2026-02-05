The Tab

People spot two moments that ‘prove’ Belle wants Scott on All Stars, and it’s messy

They’re getting very cosy

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Things are well and truly over between Belle and Sean on Love Island All Stars, but people are convinced she’s got her eye on someone else… Scott!

Yes, people have spotted a few specific moments that supposedly “prove” she fancies the 25-year-old, and honestly, I believe it. I think she does like Scott, but is scared to go there because she’s friends with Leanne.

In the last few episodes, Belle has been getting really touchy with Scott. Like, really touchy. During the spin-the-bottle game, when Scott was going off on Sean, Belle walked over to calm Scott down and grabbed his chin for literally no reason.

Credit: ITV

Then, she was cuddling up to him and rubbing his face after last night’s recoupling around the firepit. Okay, they could just be friends, and Scott is quite touchy with a lot of the girls, but I can definitely sense a vibe between them.

Credit: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: “Grabbing his face, rubbing on his shoulder.. Leanne sister Belle wants Scott.”

“Belle is a little too touchy with Scott. It doesn’t sit right with me- stop touching him like he’s your man,” someone else said.

A third person added: “It’s the fact that Belle was stroking Scott’s beard and cuddling him whilst Leanne is upset.”

If Belle does want to make a move on Scott on All Stars, now’s the time because it looks like his relationship with Leanne is going south very quickly.

After Sher chose him at the recoupling, Leanne is convinced Scott was giving off “open” vibes and brutally revealed she doesn’t even know if she wants him back.

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson killed his own son, and it's so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man's angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park's new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don't live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

'My parents also check in during shoots'

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton's makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

'Quiet and shy': Here's what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too 'cold'

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance

