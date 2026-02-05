People spot two moments that ‘prove’ Belle wants Scott on All Stars, and it’s messy

3 hours ago

Things are well and truly over between Belle and Sean on Love Island All Stars, but people are convinced she’s got her eye on someone else… Scott!

Yes, people have spotted a few specific moments that supposedly “prove” she fancies the 25-year-old, and honestly, I believe it. I think she does like Scott, but is scared to go there because she’s friends with Leanne.

In the last few episodes, Belle has been getting really touchy with Scott. Like, really touchy. During the spin-the-bottle game, when Scott was going off on Sean, Belle walked over to calm Scott down and grabbed his chin for literally no reason.

Then, she was cuddling up to him and rubbing his face after last night’s recoupling around the firepit. Okay, they could just be friends, and Scott is quite touchy with a lot of the girls, but I can definitely sense a vibe between them.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Grabbing his face, rubbing on his shoulder.. Leanne sister Belle wants Scott.”

“Belle is a little too touchy with Scott. It doesn’t sit right with me- stop touching him like he’s your man,” someone else said.

A third person added: “It’s the fact that Belle was stroking Scott’s beard and cuddling him whilst Leanne is upset.”

belle's "friendship" with scott weirds me out, i swear she secretly wants him #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars — c u next tues (@trashtvbby) February 4, 2026

If Belle does want to make a move on Scott on All Stars, now’s the time because it looks like his relationship with Leanne is going south very quickly.

After Sher chose him at the recoupling, Leanne is convinced Scott was giving off “open” vibes and brutally revealed she doesn’t even know if she wants him back.

Featured image by: ITV