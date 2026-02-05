He’s stolen our Millie, so it’s about time you get to know Zac from Love Island All Stars

4 hours ago

It looks like Millie and Zac on Love Island All Stars are the real deal, so it’s about time you actually find out who this man is. If he’s going to steal our icon and whisk her away to America, we need to know what we’re dealing with, right?! Honestly, he seems like a really nice guy, so here’s everything you need to know about him.

Right, here’s who Love Island’s Zac Woodsworth actually is

Zac is 26 and lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. He’s big on TikTok, with 450k, and has 115k followers on Instagram too.

The bombshell was on Love Island USA series seven in 2025, but wasn’t actually on the show very long. Zac entered as a Casa Amor bombshell on day 17 and was dumped three days later on day 20.

“‘I felt that my time in the Love Island USA villa was cut short, I didn’t get the best shot at getting to know someone so for me, experiencing Love Island again but in the UK is perfect. I’ve always travelled the world and I love meeting girls outside of the US,” he told ITV.

It’s not clear what job he actually had before he went on Love Island, but he studied Business Administration, Management, and Advertising at the University of Oregon.

He has his own jewellery business, like Millie!

In 2025, Zac launched his own jewellery business, so it’s no wonder he and Millie get on so well. If you didn’t know, Millie actually started her own jewellery brand called Saith in 2024. How strange that they both do the same thing!

Zac’s brand is called Rejex and the Instagram bio says: “Jewellery for the rejected misfits. A community of rejex bonded through silver and gold.” People kept calling him a “Love Island reject,” so he decided to “own it” and make jewellery for people who don’t fit the mould.

“This brand is a place where misfits gather. Where uniqueness isn’t questioned, it’s celebrated. Where these pieces aren’t just jewellery, but badges of appreciation for being different. If you’ve ever felt like you didn’t belong… welcome home,” he said.

Zac is really tall, ‘super social’ and… sings?!

So, what’s he actually like as a person? Well, the bombshell is 6ft 4 and very into the gym. His Instagram is full of pics of him working out and playing golf and basketball.

He’s a bubbly guy, telling ITV: “I am super social, I love talking to everybody. They can expect me to be a gentleman but also go for what I want.”

Oh, and he can play guitar and sing! Is there anything this guy can’t do? His TikTok is full of clips of him singing, and he calls himself a “real-life Troy Bolton”.

Honestly, he sounds pretty perfect for our Millie. I have high hopes for these two.

Featured image by: ITV