Shaq reveals reveals who’s the worst person to live with on All Stars, and I’m shocked!

She’s the last person I expected

The dumped Love Island All Stars 2026 Islanders have started sharing some juicy gossip from inside the villa, including who’s the worst to live with.

From leaving their stuff everywhere to messing up the bathroom, there are always Islanders who get on other people’s nerves in there with their annoying habits.

In a new interview with Closer, Shaq was asked who is the worst person to live with in there, and honestly, his answer has shocked me because he said… Leanne! What could she do to annoy anyone? Well, apparently, she’s a major food thief.

“The worst Islander to live with, I’m going to say Leanne,” Shaq said. “Do you know why? Because any time you made food in the kitchen she was like a hyena on the food.”

He said she’d steal “anything that was there was for the taking,” like pizza or chips. Even if someone else cooked it for themselves, she’d be right there taking it. I’d get annoyed at that too tbh.

Credit: ITV

Shaq also said Leanne is also totally obsessed with KitKats and always takes them before anyone else, which is annoying because there are only a limited number in the cupboard each day.

“She’s obsessed with KitKats and chocolate rice cakes, that’s the only reason why. She ate all the food, and I’m a big guy. I need my food, man,” he added. I didn’t have her down for a food thief. It’s kind of hilarious, actually.

Leanne is going through it right now after Scott was picked by USA bombshell Sher at the latest recoupling. They’ve had an easy ride since the start, so this is the first test they’ve had, and it’s really rocked them.

She thinks Scott must have given Sher signs that he’s open and wants to get to know her, even though he insists they’ve only had a few chats. Will this be the end of Scott and Leanne? I hope not. I was really rooting for them.

