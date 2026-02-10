The Tab

Love is in the air: Here’s what each iconic romcom lead would study at King’s College London

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? These romcom characters may be more relatable than you think

Rosanna McNeil | Guides

As Valentine’s Day rapidly approaches, there’s definitely a large population of single KCL students dreading the romantic holiday. Seeing happy couples strolling around Strand Campus holding hands is truly not for the weak.

But fear not as there’s an endless stream of romantic comedies available to keep you company this Valentine’s. If you’re struggling to pick just one to watch, look no further. As our Valentine’s gift to you, The King’s Tab has compiled this experimental list as to which romcom lead would most likely be your course mate at King’s.

Kat Stratford (10 Things I Hate About You) – Politics

Starting off strong with this beloved contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew. 10 Things I Hate About You is the perfect Valentine’s Day watch for a politics student. Kat Stratford is an outspoken student who fights against the social norms created in her high school, whilst finding love along the way without compromising her strong moral compass.

Kat would love studying politics at King’s, and would be the most active seminar participant no questions asked. She would also consider a year abroad to satisfy her adventurous taste, and would never stop bringing it up after.

Tom Hansen ((500) Days of Summer) – History

via Youtube

Now, this could be a controversial choice. History students, you’ve been assigned Tom Hansen as your romcom lead. Tom spends the entirety of the movie attempting (and failing) to win over Summer Finn, and gain a stable romantic relationship with her, despite her avoidance.

History students, I’m sure you can relate to having one specific historical interest or obsession that you chase across modules, in the hope of one day being able to actually research it. Tom would study history because he’s just the type to love agonising over the details of the past.

Jane Nichols (27 Dresses) – Maths and statistics

via Youtube

27 Dresses follows the intensely organised Jane Nichols as she focuses on creating the perfectly structured wedding for every single one of her friends, whilst hopelessly pining for a man she can never have.

Maths and stats students, I’m sure you understand the experience of somehow being able to help out your course mates with their complex equations and returning to your own work feeling more confused than ever. With her developed problem solving skills and selfless tendencies, Jane Nichols would surely study maths and stats.

Cher Horowitz (Clueless) – Law

via Youtube

Cher Horowitz is exactly the type of romantic lead to grace the Dickson Poon School of Law. Her diplomatic honesty towards the questionable decisions of her friends, mixed with her somewhat overbearing nature make her the perfect candidate for studying law at King’s.

Her infectious enthusiasm would make her a social butterfly at the annual law society boat party. It would also help her scout for LinkedIn connections, since she’s definitely a LinkedIn warrior. But, like most law students, her friendly veneer won’t stop her from fighting for a highly competitive internship place.

Lizzie Bennet (Pride and Prejudice) – English

via Youtube

One of my personal favourites, Pride and Prejudice is the perfect Valentine’s Day watch for an English student. We spend the film watching the somewhat awkward bookworm Lizzie Bennet manage to deal with the pressures of her overbearing family whilst somehow pulling Mr Darcy.

This is clearly a perfect analogy for how every English student juggles endless amounts of reading with winning over even the most sceptical seminar lead with some questionable analysis. Lizzie would definitely study english, but would probably focus on a niche and unpopular topic and subtly brag about it.

Featured image via YouTube

