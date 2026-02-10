The Tab

From Left Shark to Maroon 5, these are officially the worst Super Bowl halftime shows ever

Who even thought these were a good idea?!

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bad Bunny just made Super Bowl history as the first halftime headliner to perform entirely in Spanish, and to host a wedding during the show. Despite some predictable outrage from politicians (cough cough, Trump) who rushed to call it “the worst ever”, the reality is… it wasn’t even close.

Because if you want truly chaotic, misguided or painfully underwhelming halftime moments, the NFL has decades of material to pull from. From bizarre theme-park spectacles to shows that completely misunderstood the audience, these are the halftime performances that actually earned their place on the worst-ever list.

10. Peanuts and Snoopy Tribute, 1990

Long before the halftime show became a prestige pop spectacle, the NFL leaned heavily into family-friendly variety programming. The Peanuts tribute felt more like a Saturday morning TV special than the biggest live music slot in the world. Cute? Sure. Memorable? Only for how strangely out of place it felt during a major sporting event.

9. Gloria Estefan with Figure Skaters, 1992

Gloria Estefan is undeniably iconic, but pairing her with Olympic figure skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill created a confusing mash-up of styles. The production felt more like an ice-show exhibition than a halftime concert, highlighting how unsure the NFL once was about what the show should actually be.

8. New Kids on the Block, 1991

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Yes, this really happened, and it somehow felt less like a halftime show and more like a chaotic kids’ TV segment. The performance struggled with tone, pacing and audience connection, leaving people wondering whether they’d accidentally switched channels mid-game.

7. Blues Brothers Reboot and Elvis Impersonators 1997

A Blues Brothers revival with guest appearances and Elvis impersonators sounded quirky on paper, but it landed as a strange nostalgia grab that failed to generate real excitement. Instead of feeling fun and retro, it felt dated and oddly low-energy for such a huge stage.

6. Disney Millennium Celebration, 2000

A halftime show wedged into Disney’s year-long millennium branding was doomed from the start. Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias performed amid a surreal mix of Cirque du Soleil theatrics and Disney-on-Ice chaos, followed by a baffling Phil Collins segment complete with questionable wardrobe choices. The whole thing felt like a corporate theme-park commercial rather than a Super Bowl performance.

5. Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, 2004

The infamous “wardrobe malfunction” overshadowed everything else, turning what should have been a polished pop showcase into one of the most controversial TV moments ever. The scandal dominated headlines and completely eclipsed the music, leaving the performance remembered more for fallout than artistry.

4. The Black Eyed Peas, 2011

At their commercial peak, expectations for the Black Eyed Peas were sky-high, which made the uneven vocals, awkward choreography and chaotic staging hit even harder. Guest appearances and futuristic costumes couldn’t hide the lack of cohesion, turning what should have been a career-defining moment into a widely criticised misfire.

3. Katy Perry: The Left Shark Show (Super Bowl XLIX, 2015)

YouTube

Katy Perry’s performance had giant props, big guest stars and huge production value, but one rogue dancer in a shark costume completely stole the spotlight. When a halftime show is remembered almost exclusively for a meme rather than the music, something clearly went wrong.

2. Coldplay, 2016

YouTube

A milestone Super Bowl deserved an unforgettable headliner, but Coldplay’s safe, overly polished set struggled to deliver the energy fans expected. High-profile guests like Beyoncé and Bruno Mars overshadowed the band rather than elevating the show, leaving viewers questioning why Coldplay were leading the performance in the first place.

1. Maroon 5, 2019

YouTube

Returning to Atlanta should have meant a celebration of Southern hip-hop, but instead the NFL delivered a painfully bland Maroon 5 set. Guest appearances felt tacked on, the staging lacked personality, and Adam Levine’s shirtless finale became the most talked-about moment, which says everything about how little musical impact the show actually had.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: YouTube, CBS

More on: Celebrity Super Bowl Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

bad bunny super bowl half time show trees bushes

I was a tree in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show – it was so tough that people cried and quit

Latest

Eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s that won’t cringe you out

Grace Vielma

Cupid would approve of this list

The Tab Valentine's Day gift guide 2026

Genuinely good Valentine’s Day gifts that feel intentional, not performative

Francesca Eke

AKA how to impress your situationship but look unbothered

Here’s what happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as daughter’s house searched

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The FBI have made an arrest related to the case

Live uni like a movie: Five film quotes to get you through second term

Arielle Ofori-koree

A guide to direct your second term into a cinematic masterpiece

Expert explains the deeper reason women are so hooked on Heated Rivalry’s steamy scenes

Hebe Hancock

It actually makes sense

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

FBI’s long update on Savannah Guthrie’s mum as former agent reveals reason for radio silence

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason that credible information is scarce, and it makes a lot of sense

All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I knew it

A guide to hosting the ultimate Edinburgh Galentines

Anisa Chowdhury

Because the girls will never let you down.

Love is in the air: Here’s what each iconic romcom lead would study at King’s College London

Rosanna McNeil

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? These romcom characters may be more relatable than you think

What Lucy Letby is *really* like as a person, in the words of five people who know her

Hayley Soen

‘Beige, but cunning’

Eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s that won’t cringe you out

Grace Vielma

Cupid would approve of this list

The Tab Valentine's Day gift guide 2026

Genuinely good Valentine’s Day gifts that feel intentional, not performative

Francesca Eke

AKA how to impress your situationship but look unbothered

Here’s what happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as daughter’s house searched

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The FBI have made an arrest related to the case

Live uni like a movie: Five film quotes to get you through second term

Arielle Ofori-koree

A guide to direct your second term into a cinematic masterpiece

Expert explains the deeper reason women are so hooked on Heated Rivalry’s steamy scenes

Hebe Hancock

It actually makes sense

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

FBI’s long update on Savannah Guthrie’s mum as former agent reveals reason for radio silence

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason that credible information is scarce, and it makes a lot of sense

All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I knew it

A guide to hosting the ultimate Edinburgh Galentines

Anisa Chowdhury

Because the girls will never let you down.

Love is in the air: Here’s what each iconic romcom lead would study at King’s College London

Rosanna McNeil

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? These romcom characters may be more relatable than you think

What Lucy Letby is *really* like as a person, in the words of five people who know her

Hayley Soen

‘Beige, but cunning’