Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

From DtMF to Tití Me Preguntó, the translated English lyrics of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show are being passionately debated on Twitter.

A large group of Twitter people, who coincidentally are the same people slamming Bad Bunny, are suddenly shocked that a rapper’s lyrics have explicit references. It’s become the latest weapon in the arsenal they’re using to take Bad Bunny down, but it’s almost like the lyrics aren’t even their real issue. Hmmm, I wonder what the real reason could be?

Still, for many of us non-Spanish-speaking fans, Bad Bunny’s halftime show was less about understanding the content and more about vibes. Because of that, a lot of themes, lyrics, and references go straight over our heads. But surely it couldn’t have been that bad, right?

Here are the Bad Bunny lyrics causing a stir on Twitter, which is code for: This is vibey for normal people, and ragebait for boomers.

Bad Bunny performed Tití Me Preguntó first, thenYo perreo sola

The first song on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl setlist was Tití Me Preguntó, a song about commitment issues, casual dating, and the pressure to settle down. Besides bragging about multiple s*xual partners, many of whom want his “baby gravy”, the song is actually quite tame.

Arguably, the most explicit part reads: “A Dominican who is a fresh hottie/Fresh, fresh hottie/The one from Barcelona that came by plane/And says that my d*ck is fire.”

Shocking stuff, I know (sarcasm).

Written from the perspective of a woman, Yo perreo sola is about people wanting to safely dance alone at the club without harassment. Beyond talking about twerking and a one-line reference to getting h*rny, the song is incredibly tame.

On Twitter, people have said that it’s not a good example to set for kids. I hate to inform them, but kids be twerking at the club with or without Bad Bunny’s influence.

Bad Bunny’s Safaera has some pretty explicit lyrics

Is this what @NFL considers family entertainment? Bad Bunny's song lyrics "Safaera," do not align with @FCC indecency standards (patently offensive depictions of sexual/excretory activities), which apply regardless of what language it was sang in. This is sick. pic.twitter.com/DtgOMMqqB8 — ~☆~LindaEvans🇺🇸🇰🇾 (@Deja_Vu_4Me) February 9, 2026

A lot of critics have zeroed in on Safaera from his second studio album, because, admittedly, it’s quite explicit.

The translated lyrics read: “My d*ck is being chased and I want you to hide it/Grab it like a bonga/She took a pill that made her h*rny/She f**ks in the Audi, not in the Honda, ayy (Tra)/If I give it to you, don’t call me (Tra)/ ‘Cause this is not to make you love me, ayy (Tra)/If your boyfriend doesn’t eat your ass/He better f**k off.

“Come down to my house, I’ll lick it all up/Mami, I’ll lick it all up/Come down to my house, I’ll wear you out, ayy/I’ll wear you out/Come down to my house, I’ll lick it all up (Papi, keep going!)/Mami, I’ll lick it all up (Papi, keep going!)/Tell me, servant (Papi, keep going)/ If you smoke weed (Papi, pa-papi).”

Crashing out, one person said on Twitter: “English or Spanish, this is vulgar trash….kids are listening and watching this cr*p…soft p*rn!!!! With child trafficking and the sick paedophiles running rampant…we present this at the Super Bowl on the world’s stage???”

I am shocked and horrified by the Super Bowl half time. I didn’t understand any of the words but I’m certain they undermined our precious family values. — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) February 9, 2026

Most of the songs were very PG, except for some swearing

Bad Bunny’s song MONACO, which is about his rags-to-riches story, does not contain any x-rated lyrics. People are still complaining, of course.

After Die with a Smile with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny sang BAILE INoLVIDABLE. It too is incredibly tame, and is about his infatuation with a past girlfriend. The same could be said for NUEVAYoL, LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii, VOY A LLeVARTE, CAFé CON RON, and DtMF. Meanwhile, EoO has a single line about going down on a woman.

El Apagon, which is about his love for his country, does contain the line “I like the pu**y of Puerto Rico” about a dozen times.

People have fully lost their minds

Bad Bunny is such a pedo!! Actual lyrics from a song of his… "Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage, see, some say that's statutory (But I say it's mandatory)…" Oops. Typo. Those are actually Kid Rock's lyrics. Fucking pedo lovers. — BlankExpression (@BlankExpressio1) February 4, 2026

If Bad Bunny stood on that stage and sang the alphabet song, it was going to drawbacklash. The hate is not about his s*xual lyrics, nor do the people crashing out care about protecting kids. If they actually did, they would have taken issue with Kid Rock’s show for Turning Point USA. The lyrics to one of his song’s are pro-statutory rape?!

And yet, one person tweeted: “Had he said these lyrics — and all of the other disgusting and pornographic filth in English on live TV, the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous. Puerto Ricans are Americans and we all live by the same rules. We are sending @BrendanCarrFCC a letter calling for dramatic action, including fines and broadcast license reviews, against the @NFL, @nbc, and ‘Bad Bunny.’ Lock them up.”

“Read the English translation of Bad Bunny’s lyrics. Absolute filth, and the filth is the point. It’s meant to degrade you, and our nation,” someone else wrote.

Touch some grass, people.

