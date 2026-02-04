‘He made me a drink with plastic in’: Here are KCL students’ worst dating horror stories

4 hours ago

Finding yourself a Valentine’s date seems to be the only thing that people complain about every February as not having a partner to share to Instagram is everyone’s worst nightmare.

In today’s turbulent dating scene, it seems harder than anything to find your soulmate and dating in university is no exception. The amount of romantic comedies set in colleges to sell the romance of university makes it seem like our lives can also experience the same.

But according to these King’s students, romance seems more like a horror show than a fun rom com. So, here are KCL students dating horror stories.

“A girl I met during Freshers’ Week spam called me at 3 am. She turned out to be very obsessive and kept bothering me.”

Well, this is definitely a strong start to the year. It seems that some people don’t quite understand the idea of boundaries, especially the importance of sleep schedules during times of extreme excitement.

Although the first people you meet at fresher’s events may seem as if they are the next love of your life, desperation is never the answer.

Hopefully, you start using the “do not disturb” function more often to block out these unnecessary voices.

“This guy tried to make me jealous by showing pictures of him with other girls and crashed out when I didn’t respond.”

I smell a strong scent of fragile male ego over here…

It seems some people do not understand that showing off your previous partners does not gain you any points, instead only pushes “the ick” even further into their vocabulary. It is sad to say that these cases are still common in certain men. I hope that the block button was helpful in this scenario.

But, as long as you set your standards, these men will naturally begin to repel.

“Guy tried to impress me by making me a drink. Turns out there was plastic inside, almost threw up.”

Sometimes, even when you end up meeting a sweet and charming guy who doesn’t say something that makes you want to run away, the date still somehow goes wrong. And that’s ok too. My advice? Just make sure to check what’s in your drink before you consume it.

“This guy shat on my bed, tried to pretend it wasn’t him.”

Well, that’s certainly a shitty date. I say, celebrate alone. To accept being in your own company is the best way to start understanding yourself and being open to new possibilities and maybe then we can start having some better stories to tell.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.