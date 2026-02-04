Here’s what your favourite Harry Styles song says about you as a KCL student

31 mins ago

With the announcement of his fourth album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally and an upcoming world tour, Harry Styles has officially made his return. Retired from his lime bike adventures and now back in the studio, Styles has 12 new songs set to be released in March.

As a much loved pop star of our generation, he has a song for everyone, their every mood and for every situation – especially if it involves fruits, dancing and disco balls.

So, here is what your favourite Harry Styles song says about you as a KCL student.

Aperture

If your favourite is the recently released and very disco-esque Aperture, it’s clear that you’re a lover of social events and any occasion that calls for a get-together. You never miss a sports night or a society event and definitely not the opportunity to have drinks at The Vault (even if it is far too early in the day to admit).

You’re a lively person who likes to enjoy their time outside during the often mundane everyday of a student, filled with early morning lectures, two hours too long seminars and never ending assignments. You find the fun, bring the vibes and help those around you let loose. You probably have kissed the wall outside the Vault that is now filled with pink kiss stains around its name. Next time, leave a message: “Dear The Vault, we belong together!”

As it was

As it was is an absolute classic. If this song is your favourite, you’re definitely the nostalgic type. To you, it seems as though your time as a KCL student has been going by way too fast and the memories you have created with the friends you have made are ones you will always hold close. You love spending quality time, trying new things, travelling and being adventurous – even if it means missing a lecture here and there. No one has to know!

Any chance you get to explore somewhere new, whether that be searching all the cafés in the area for the best matcha, or having one too many at a pub crawl, you will not miss it! Time with the people you cherish the most is important to you, and I’m sure they have heard you tell them “I am so glad that we became friends” more than they can count.

Fine Line

If the beautifully gut-wrenching Fine Line is among your favourites, you are someone who sees the silver lining in any situation. You’re not the one to give up easily, even if the essay you have been writing for hours has only reached half the word count and is due tomorrow. How is it possible? You are hard-working, resilient and able to see things on the bright side. You bring these qualities to your friends, too, and can be a comforting go to person whenever someone is feeling down or needs a pick-me-up.

“We’ll be alright” is your daily mantra, and it has got you through the more stressful moments of student life, such as when entrances and pathways have been blocked off due to scaffolding, or worse when the Greggs on the Strand closed down for good. We will be alright, we will…

Matilda

Exploring real life experiences, childhood and self-acceptance, if Matilda is your favourite, you may be more on the quiet and reserved side. You like to keep to yourself and do enjoy a good book or two! Preferably the classics, as you don’t seem to be the one for ‘Book Tok’ recommendations.

After all, the song’s title is a nod to Road Dahl’s Matilda. Even if you are someone who often feels misunderstood, you find comfort in your interests and favourite artists. Meaningful lyrics and beautiful storytelling are important to you.

A song like Matilda, although it can be quite melancholic, carries a lot of wholesome and useful advice: It is okay to prioritise yourself and your well-being. As a student, you are dedicated and work hard, but you also find ways to fill your cup outside of classes, assignments and deadlines.

Watermelon Sugar

An iconic, light and fun song, Watermelon Sugar is for the lovers of long summer days and those who appreciate the sweetness of life. As a KCL student you look forward to the breaks we get at university, especially the few months during the summer. Every reading week you do everything but read – you are taking the first flight out of the country before the break has even started. One day you are on a beach in Barcelona and the next you are having pastries in Amsterdam.

Your friends definitely find it hard to keep up. You seem to be at your happiest during the warmer months and enjoy sitting outside, whether that be to study, chat with friends (both go hand in hand), or to simply take in the fresh air. British weather, however, is grey and miserable and only sunny occasionally. But you know how to make the most of good weather when it decides to grace us, of course.

Featured image via YouTube

