glinda and fiyero aka the scarecrow in wicked for good movie

A Wicked sequel movie is in the works, in which Glinda and the Scarecrow have huge roles

The plot will follow the original Oz books

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Rejoicify! We have actual evidence that a sequel movie to Wicked is coming. The composer of the musical, Stephen Schwartz, has detailed what the plot will be.

Stephen Schwartz has now shared that he’s been working on the project for “a couple of year” with Winnie Holzman (who wrote Wicked’s script).

This film wouldn’t follow the deeply unhinged plot of Gregory Maguire’s later Wicked books. It would stick to the original 1900s Oz books by L Frank Baum.

Stephen Schwartz explained to The National: “Baum’s Oz world is very rich also, and he had some very interesting stories that he told subsequent to that first book, and that’s what we’re playing around with now.

“This is more a direct adaptation of what Baum wrote, although it has its own spin – but it’s based on The Marvelous Land of Oz, and is tentatively titled Ozma.”

fiyero the scarecrow in the wicked for good movie

I’m not sure I trust him to run a country
(Credit: Universal Pictures)

This book was published in 1904 as a sequel to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Its full title is “The Marvellous Land of Oz: Being an Account of the Further Adventures of the Scarecrow and the Tin Woodman”. As the stupidly long title suggests, the book features most of the characters we know and love from Wicked. After the Wizard leaves, the Scarecrow rules Oz. There’s a new villain called General Jinjur, whose army is a parody of suffragette movements. They take over the Emerald City. Glinda, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and a few new characters track down the long-lost Princess Ozma, who is apparently the rightful ruler.

glinda in the wicked for good movie

Would we see Glinda do more magic?
(Credit Universal Pictures)

Before you get too excited about the Wicked sequel movie, keep in mind that this project isn’t yet at the point of being filmed. But Marc Platt – who was an executive producer for both the Wicked and Wicked: For Good films – is collaborating on the idea. Schwartz said Universal Studios are “very interested”. So it all sounds promising.

Apparently the idea for the Ozma musical came from an artist called George Makrinos, who created the 2010s book series Ages of Oz. These books aren’t directly related to Gregorie Maguire’s Wicked saga. Ages of Oz is another modern series that expands on the original 1900s Oz books by L Frank Baum. The Ages of Oz books are prequels in which Glinda must defeat four Wicked Witches so the rightful ruler of Oz can return.

Featured images via Universal Pictures.

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with sister Missy

Um, so Jack Keating only got on Love Island in the first place because his sister turned it down

Hayley Soen

Producers settled for the second option Keating

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

Hebe Hancock

She was one of my favourites

university student stabbed to death leicester

Arrest made after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester

Claudia Cox

Police detained an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of Birmingham University sports and fitness classes to get your heart racing

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her

