A Wicked sequel movie is in the works, in which Glinda and the Scarecrow have huge roles

4 hours ago

Rejoicify! We have actual evidence that a sequel movie to Wicked is coming. The composer of the musical, Stephen Schwartz, has detailed what the plot will be.

Stephen Schwartz has now shared that he’s been working on the project for “a couple of year” with Winnie Holzman (who wrote Wicked’s script).

This film wouldn’t follow the deeply unhinged plot of Gregory Maguire’s later Wicked books. It would stick to the original 1900s Oz books by L Frank Baum.

Stephen Schwartz explained to The National: “Baum’s Oz world is very rich also, and he had some very interesting stories that he told subsequent to that first book, and that’s what we’re playing around with now.

“This is more a direct adaptation of what Baum wrote, although it has its own spin – but it’s based on The Marvelous Land of Oz, and is tentatively titled Ozma.”

This book was published in 1904 as a sequel to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Its full title is “The Marvellous Land of Oz: Being an Account of the Further Adventures of the Scarecrow and the Tin Woodman”. As the stupidly long title suggests, the book features most of the characters we know and love from Wicked. After the Wizard leaves, the Scarecrow rules Oz. There’s a new villain called General Jinjur, whose army is a parody of suffragette movements. They take over the Emerald City. Glinda, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and a few new characters track down the long-lost Princess Ozma, who is apparently the rightful ruler.

Before you get too excited about the Wicked sequel movie, keep in mind that this project isn’t yet at the point of being filmed. But Marc Platt – who was an executive producer for both the Wicked and Wicked: For Good films – is collaborating on the idea. Schwartz said Universal Studios are “very interested”. So it all sounds promising.

Apparently the idea for the Ozma musical came from an artist called George Makrinos, who created the 2010s book series Ages of Oz. These books aren’t directly related to Gregorie Maguire’s Wicked saga. Ages of Oz is another modern series that expands on the original 1900s Oz books by L Frank Baum. The Ages of Oz books are prequels in which Glinda must defeat four Wicked Witches so the rightful ruler of Oz can return.

Featured images via Universal Pictures.