‘Bring her home’: TV anchor’s mum ‘abducted’ as sinister ransom note emerges

Today host Savannah Guthrie is in bits after her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was seemingly abducted from her home.

Last seen in her Tucson, Arizona, house on January 31, Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Three days later, her whereabouts are still unknown, but the police and the FBI believe it was a “possible kidnapping or abduction.”

“We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at the start of the week.

The crime scene has now been investigated and packed up, with the sheriff pointing to numerous pieces of evidence that “indicate that she did not leave on her own.” NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Enten also shared a video from Nancy’s home, which seemed to show a blood trail leading away from the door.

As someone with mobility issues and a strict medication routine, finding Nancy is “a race against time.”

Savannah Guthrie spoke out after her mother’s disappearance

In an Instagram post begging people to pray for her mother, Savannah Guthrie said, “We need you” as she shared a quote from the Bible.

She wrote: “We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you.”

Before saying “bring her home”, she shared the following verse from Isaiah: “He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.”

A sinister ransom note emerged

Just yesterday, several news networks in America were given what appeared to be ransom notes demanding bitcoin. TMZ recieved one of the alleged ransom notes.

“The note, which was sent to us Tuesday morning, demands a specific substantial amount of Bitcoin … the amount is in the millions, and the note demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address,” TMZ said, as Harvey Levin added, “And, also, at the bottom there are certain things they’re saying about what she was wearing and damage to the house to say, ‘It’s us.”

TMZ and CBS sent the unauthenticated notes to the relevant authorities, and they are now being investigated.

“It’s like any piece of evidence,” the sheriff added. “You give it to us, you give us a lead, we’re going to look at every aspect of that lead.”

This is a developing situation, and more information is expected to follow.

