Pima County Sheriff's Department

‘Bring her home’: TV anchor’s mum ‘abducted’ as sinister ransom note emerges

A blood trail was found in the home of 84-year-old Nancy

Kieran Galpin | News

Today host Savannah Guthrie is in bits after her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was seemingly abducted from her home.

Last seen in her Tucson, Arizona, house on January 31, Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Three days later, her whereabouts are still unknown, but the police and the FBI believe it was a “possible kidnapping or abduction.”

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

“We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at the start of the week.

The crime scene has now been investigated and packed up, with the sheriff pointing to numerous pieces of evidence that “indicate that she did not leave on her own.” NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Enten also shared a video from Nancy’s home, which seemed to show a blood trail leading away from the door.

As someone with mobility issues and a strict medication routine, finding Nancy is “a race against time.”

Savannah Guthrie spoke out after her mother’s disappearance

In an Instagram post begging people to pray for her mother, Savannah Guthrie said, “We need you” as she shared a quote from the Bible.

She wrote: “We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you.”

Before saying “bring her home”, she shared the following verse from Isaiah: “He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.”

A sinister ransom note emerged

Just yesterday, several news networks in America were given what appeared to be ransom notes demanding bitcoin. TMZ recieved one of the alleged ransom notes.

“The note, which was sent to us Tuesday morning, demands a specific substantial amount of Bitcoin … the amount is in the millions, and the note demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address,” TMZ said, as Harvey Levin added, “And, also, at the bottom there are certain things they’re saying about what she was wearing and damage to the house to say, ‘It’s us.”

TMZ and CBS sent the unauthenticated notes to the relevant authorities, and they are now being investigated.

“It’s like any piece of evidence,” the sheriff added. “You give it to us, you give us a lead, we’re going to look at every aspect of that lead.”

This is a developing situation, and more information is expected to follow.

Featured image credit: Pima County Sheriff's Department and Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Kieran Galpin | News

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

Hebe Hancock

She was one of my favourites

university student stabbed to death leicester

Arrest made after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester

Claudia Cox

Police detained an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of classes at UoB’s Sport and Fitness

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter!

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her

Here’s what’s ACTUALLY going on between Rosé and Bruno Mars, after the 2026 Grammys

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit weird

