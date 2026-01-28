‘I like them that way’: Ariana Grande claps back at criticism of her eyebrows’ transformation

4 hours ago

Pretty much everybody on the planet has an opinion on how Ariana Grande’s appearance has changed over the years. Ariana Grande has finally addressed criticism of one aspect of her transformation: her eyebrows.

Ariana Grande’s eyebrows have changed quite dramatically since she’s been famous. They’ve gone from being thin and angular, to thick and flat, to blonde and barely noticeable.

In a video for Vogue, Ariana looked back at pictures of herself from the Victorious episode Terror on Cupcake Street. Ariana Grande was 17 when she filmed this.

She said: “These are my bushy eyebrows. Look, I was figuring it out here. This was right in between when they were arch-y, and then I started to straighten them right around this era, actually, because I like them that way.

“I know you don’t. But I love them. I’m so sorry. I hope that’s okay.”

Fair play to her.

Ariana Grande bleached her eyebrows in 2022 to match Glinda’s blonde hair for the Wicked and Wicked: For Good films. She seems to have kept this up until the first Wicked press tour in 2024. Her eyebrows are so pale that they’re actually quite hard to spot in some scenes. Ariana then changed her eyebrows once again – they’re now a few shades darker, to match her new hair colour.

Ariana did joke about her elusive eyebrows in an interview with Variety. She said: “I’m still looking for my eyebrows. I’ll let you know if I find them — I hope I don’t.” It seems Wicked really did change her eyebrows for good.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured images via r.e.m. beauty / YouTube , Nickelodeon and Universal Pictures.