It gets worse: The real creator of Glambot has come forward amid Cole Walliser’s painful downfall

His original vision is so much different to Glambot today

Tell me why most of us have only just realised that Cole Walliser, the man the internet often refers to as the “Glambot guy”, isn’t even the guy who started it?

This week, the downfall of the Glambot dude began. Cole Walliser, who has been a staple on red carpets over the last few years, found himself in some bad press after an icy reception from Jennifer Lopez. The clip went viral, and Cole addressed it in a TikTok video, but then other controversial moments started to resurface.

Specifically, people dragged him for his responses to people looking to book Glambot for various functions.

“Thanks for reaching out! Just so you are aware, the GlamBOT is a camera system and personnel used by a network television station for one of the year’s biggest red carpets. It is not cheap. If you feel like something like this might be within your budget range, then I am happy to discuss further,” he wrote back to Yinka Animashaun, who tried to book Glambot for her wedding in 2019.

Though Yinka said she expected as much, given that Glambot is at The Oscars, he then clapped back with: “I don’t see how you could be since I didn’t say how much it was and could be between $10,000 and $1,000,000.”

As more information continues to emerge, the actual creator of Glambot has spoken out.

So this guy created Glambot, not Cole Walliser

For the last few years, we’ve seen Cole Walliser and Glambot interact with who’s who of Hollywood, from Brad Pitt to Ariana Grande. Besides saying “the camera will land here”, Cole’s part in the Glambot process was largely unspoken; he wasn’t the focus, that was the celebrities.

Everyone naturally assumed that Glambot was Cole Walliser’s, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The technology was actually developed by Gary Snegaroff, who designed it specifically for E! and NBC live events. The first director, who arguably spearheaded the design elements we’ve all come to appreciate, was Joseph Kahn.

Joseph, who’s directed music videos for Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Destiny’s Child, and Kelly Clarkson, came forward on Twitter after seeing his name mentioned.

He wrote: “I keep hearing my name and Glambot. Yes I created it back in 2016 for E! The lighting, camera work, lens choices, and methodology are all my design. I ended up having to both operate and win a Grammy at the same time at the Grammys lol. It was too much. It’s fun but I’m busy.”

His original design was quite different to Cole’s interpretation, with Joseph prioritising storytelling over a few poses.

He continued in the thread: “I threw glitter in the air on my first iteration. I don’t think a lot of the stars liked that but I think it was cool.

“I never really intended it to just be a series of poses though. Even if it’s a couple seconds long, tell a story. Let’s get to know them.”

He’s even joked about the price point backlash, telling one follower that he’d “shoot your dead aunt on a Glambot for $3 million. Deposit 10 per cent and her wig.”

Is it too late to give Glambot back to Joseph?

Featured image credit: CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

