Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

The alleged emails from Cole say it costs $300k

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Cole Walliser, the famous “Glambot Guy”, has been getting dragged all over socials for the past couple of days, and now an ex-director of the Glambot has revealed the actual price.

After defending JLo, who people online thought was super dismissive to him, Cole has been getting blasted on X for allegedly being rude to non-famous clients interested in using the Glambot at their events. The most viral story came from Yinka Animashaun, who had three multicultural weddings to celebrate her interracial wedding.

Yinka shared some alleged emails from 2019, when she tried to book the Glambot from Cole. According to these emails, Cole claimed the Glambot cost “between 10,000 and $1,000,000”.

When Yinka asked for a clearer price, Cole allegedly quoted her $300,000 with a 10% deposit, or $30,000. Yinka said she’d let him know if she wanted to book it by Monday, and then Cole allegedly responded in a way many people find rude and dismissive.

“If you wanted to know how much it costs, you just needed to ask; you don’t need to pretend you are going to book it,” she claimed he said.

Now, Nigel Barker, who directed the Glambot during the 2017 Golden Globes and Grammys, has revealed the actual price of the camera, and it’s way lower than the alleged emails claim.

“I used to be the Glambot director several years ago, and I have since booked the camera system on other jobs, like for an ALO Yoga campaign. A basic package costs around $25k in NY or LA. I was the director at the Golden Globes and the Grammys,” he said in an Instagram comment.

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Yinka shared the comment on her X, captioning it: “This is my last tweet bout the sh*t fr, but this is sending me.”

“I knew he pulled that 300k out of his ass,” one person replied.

Cole still hasn’t publicly responded to the wedding drama.

The Tab has reached out to Cole Walliser for comment.

