‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

1 hour ago

People have been eagerly awaiting the moment that Cruz Beckham breaks his silence on the ongoing family feud. Though he hasn’t issued a statement, this might be even better.

Brooklyn Beckham broke the internet on Monday when he dropped a damning statement about his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. Throughout six packed pages, he levied a number of serious allegations against his family; none more juicy than his mum “inappropriately” dancing on him at his wedding. Sources have since claimed that she was “grinding” and “nuzzling” into him.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he claimed.

shocking leaked footage of Victoria at the Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz wedding pic.twitter.com/5NBRXoazIH — Steve (@stipkins) January 19, 2026

A wedding guest seemingly confirmed that allegation, but someone else argued that Victoria didn’t “hijack” her son’s first dance with new wife Nicola Peltz. Instead, it was a completely different dancing moment where numerous family members got involved. That being said, they didn’t reject the idea of Victoria’s inappropriate dance moves.

Cruz Beckham has made light of the situation

A few weeks ago, Cruz Beckham was the one to reveal that big brother Brooklyn had BLOCKED the entire family on Instagram. It came after Victoria liked a cooking video; how dare she?

For that reason, people have been hungrily awaiting the moment Cruz serves some home truths. Though we’re not yet at that point, he did interact with a meme about Victoria and Brooklyn’s first dance.

The skit, which has since garnered 18k likes on Instagram, was posted by content creator Olly. It showed the comedian in the role of the wedding DJ, playing the song “requested by the mother of the groom.” Moments later, Ginuwine’s Pony started playing. His face went from thrilled to shocked in a matter of seconds.

Despite the shocking lack of an official statement from the Beckham dynasty, Cruz liked the post on Instagram. The like is still up, despite the numerous stories about it, but Cruz must be taking the family fallout quite well if he’s liking memes. Still, dropping a love heart on a meme about your mum grinding on your brother is interesting.

“The fact Cruz has liked this,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “The Beckham situation is the funniest sh*t that happened in this year so far.”

I desperately need to know what Cruz’s favourite Beckham meme is.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram and CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock