The Tab
Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham utterly demolished his family’s reputation in a series of cutting Instagram stories, but now we’re learning all sorts of things about *that* first dance and what seemed like the wedding from hell.

Out of nowhere, but after weeks of shady moments, Brooklyn Beckham snapped on Monday. He posted nearly 900 words about his famous family, painting his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, as evil people. In one particularly shocking line, he claimed this mum was dancing with him inappropriately.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” he said.

Stavros Agapiou, who attended the wedding with his husband, confirmed the speculation on Instagram with: “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth.”

But it doesn’t stop there, because now there’s a resurfaced anonymous tip that’s circling the scandal.

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife ‘ran out crying’ over the first dance drama

Back in 2022, an anonymous attendee of Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding contacted celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi with a few juicy tidbits.

They more than confirmed what has since come out, pushing DeuxMoi to post on Monday: “In a series of Instagram posts today, Brooklyn Beckham confirmed the anonymous tip we received back in 2022, addressing the tension between him and his family and the awkward Marc Anthony dedication meant for Nicola and Brooklyn.”

So, what did the partier who broke from the ranks have to say? Soooo much.

The tip read: “Here’s the tea from the Beckham Peltz wedding. Marc Anthony sang at the wedding and held a speech. The speech was the most awkward thing as he did not mention Nicola or her family at all.

“He then dedicated a song to VB and Brooklyn which set Nicola off – literally ran out crying and her entire family went after her. When the mom and son dance ended Brooklyn ran directly outside. They did not come back until the afterparty. Nicola’s acting coach and stylist were the only ones there that held a speech for her. There was noticeable tension. The Beckhams didn’t really interact with Nicola or her family.”

DeuxMoi

Credit: DeuxMoi

And now it gets even juicier, because there’s actual video evidence of that infamous first dance. The only issue? It’s in the hands of someone who will never let it see the light of day.

Another source told the MailOnline: “Brooklyn holds all the power when it comes to the video of Victoria dancing ‘inappropriately’ on him at his wedding to Nicola.

“Thousands of people are now speculating about just how inappropriate Victoria’s performance really was, and releasing the footage could be the ultimate proof that everything Brooklyn has alleged is completely accurate.

“The only person who can lawfully release that footage is Brooklyn himself. And while he’s clearly been pushed to breaking point, he may still feel it’s not something he wants to relive, especially on such a hugely public scale.”

Honestly? I hope this saga never ends.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Nicola Peltz/Instagram and David Fisher/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity News Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Another Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest drops shocking new detail about ‘ruined’ first dance

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Latest
His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

So much has gone down in the past day

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

So much has gone down in the past day