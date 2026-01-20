This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

2 hours ago

Brooklyn Beckham utterly demolished his family’s reputation in a series of cutting Instagram stories, but now we’re learning all sorts of things about *that* first dance and what seemed like the wedding from hell.

Out of nowhere, but after weeks of shady moments, Brooklyn Beckham snapped on Monday. He posted nearly 900 words about his famous family, painting his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, as evil people. In one particularly shocking line, he claimed this mum was dancing with him inappropriately.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” he said.

Footage just released of Brooklyn Beckham's first dance at his wedding. pic.twitter.com/X5vy8y34AR — Andrew Waller (@A_Waller1) January 20, 2026

Stavros Agapiou, who attended the wedding with his husband, confirmed the speculation on Instagram with: “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth.”

But it doesn’t stop there, because now there’s a resurfaced anonymous tip that’s circling the scandal.

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife ‘ran out crying’ over the first dance drama

Back in 2022, an anonymous attendee of Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding contacted celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi with a few juicy tidbits.

They more than confirmed what has since come out, pushing DeuxMoi to post on Monday: “In a series of Instagram posts today, Brooklyn Beckham confirmed the anonymous tip we received back in 2022, addressing the tension between him and his family and the awkward Marc Anthony dedication meant for Nicola and Brooklyn.”

So, what did the partier who broke from the ranks have to say? Soooo much.

The tip read: “Here’s the tea from the Beckham Peltz wedding. Marc Anthony sang at the wedding and held a speech. The speech was the most awkward thing as he did not mention Nicola or her family at all.

“He then dedicated a song to VB and Brooklyn which set Nicola off – literally ran out crying and her entire family went after her. When the mom and son dance ended Brooklyn ran directly outside. They did not come back until the afterparty. Nicola’s acting coach and stylist were the only ones there that held a speech for her. There was noticeable tension. The Beckhams didn’t really interact with Nicola or her family.”

And now it gets even juicier, because there’s actual video evidence of that infamous first dance. The only issue? It’s in the hands of someone who will never let it see the light of day.

Another source told the MailOnline: “Brooklyn holds all the power when it comes to the video of Victoria dancing ‘inappropriately’ on him at his wedding to Nicola.

“Thousands of people are now speculating about just how inappropriate Victoria’s performance really was, and releasing the footage could be the ultimate proof that everything Brooklyn has alleged is completely accurate.

“The only person who can lawfully release that footage is Brooklyn himself. And while he’s clearly been pushed to breaking point, he may still feel it’s not something he wants to relive, especially on such a hugely public scale.”

Honestly? I hope this saga never ends.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Nicola Peltz/Instagram and David Fisher/Shutterstock